R-Zero Awarded Indoor Air Quality Agreement with Premier, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosafety tech company R-Zero Systems, Inc. has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for indoor air quality products with Premier, Inc.

R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making our shared indoor spaces safer, healthier, and more productive. https://rzero.com/ (PRNewswire)

The agreement allows Premier's 4,400 hospital members, at their discretion, access to R-Zero's innovative products, which make buildings safer and healthier by using UV-C technology to inactivate harmful microorganisms such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and other common viruses like those that lead to influenza and cold, in the air and on surfaces before they spread.

R-Zero's products available to Premier members include:

Beam : The world's first LED-based, autonomous upper room ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) solution. R-Zero Beam shines UVGI across the top of an occupied room for air disinfection, disinfecting air 99.9% in just 5 minutes. UVGI is a CDC-recommended air disinfection method that creates a disinfection zone located above people in the rooms they occupy.

Vive : Engineered to deliver the best performance on the market, Vive delivers intense, powerful, and human-safe 222nm light to inactivate harmful microorganisms, continuously disinfecting air and surfaces in occupied spaces, even while people are present.

"We spend 90% of our lives indoors, and the buildings where we live, work, learn and play have a massive impact on our health, yet buildings have not historically been designed to keep occupants healthy. R-Zero is changing that by creating a new standard using innovative biosafety technology to create healthier indoor environments for the people who occupy them," said Grant Morgan, co-founder and CEO of R-Zero. "R-Zero is thrilled to work with Premier to help organizations of all shapes and sizes create healthier shared spaces for more people."

R-Zero's platform combines proven science with modern technologies into an intelligent, software-driven IoT solution that identifies risk in real-time using data about how a space is being used and automatically disinfects air and surfaces to keep building occupants safe and healthy.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About R-Zero

R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making our shared indoor spaces safer, healthier, and more productive. Backed by Mayo Clinic and the earliest investors in Google, Amazon, Tesla, and SpaceX, R-Zero is dedicated to developing the most effective and innovative disinfection technologies to reduce the spread of microorganisms in the built environment. Combining space utilization sensor technology, AI, ML, and IoT-connected hardware, R-Zero's intelligent biosafety platform enables organizations to create and maintain healthier indoor environments. Today, the company's sustainable, IoT-enabled disinfection technologies enable safer, healthier indoor spaces for hundreds of thousands of people across both public and private sector organizations without using chemicals. R-Zero's system of connected biosafety technologies provides greater visibility, automation, and even smarter risk reduction within the indoor spaces where people spend their time. R-Zero is backed by leading venture capital firms DBL Partners , World Innovation Lab , and SOSV / HAX ; Mayo Clinic ; and thought leaders from hospitality, sports, commercial real estate, impact, and other industries. For more information, visit www.rzero.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE R-Zero