LION ELECTRIC APPOINTS NEW U.S. MARKETING AND TRUCK SALES EXECUTIVES, DOMINIK BECKMAN AND SYDNEY DUNN

MONTREAL, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company") a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced the addition of two executive positions in the U.S., naming Sydney Dunn as Vice President of Truck Sales, U.S. and Dominik Beckman as Vice President of Marketing and Communications, U.S.

In her new role, Dunn will oversee the medium and heavy-duty trucking sales business division in the U.S. for Lion. She brings two decades of sales and operations leadership experience to Lion. In her most recent role as Director of Fleet Sales and Operations at ElectraMeccanica, Dunn oversaw all sales and operations for the EV manufacturer's go-to-market commercial strategy. Prior to that, Dunn spent several years in General Motors' fleet and commercial division. Her roles were primarily focused on the sales and marketing of conquest customers, as well as the manufacturer's re-entry into the medium-duty truck space.

Beckman joins Lion from Toyota Group Company, Hino Trucks, where he served for the past six years as executive leader of marketing and communications, overseeing dealer network operations and connected vehicle programs, as well as EV infrastructure solutions. Beckman also serves on the board of directors for the NTEA Green Truck Association and has 20-plus years of diverse global marketing, innovation management, and competitive positioning experience spread across renowned automotive companies - Toyota/Hino, Delphi Corp., and Continental AG.

"We are pleased to welcome Sydney and Dominik to Lion's U.S. leadership team at this critical juncture in the move to zero-emission heavy-duty transportation, and at a very exciting time in our Company's history. Their passion for vehicle electrification and proven experience in fleet sales and marketing will aid us in accelerating the growth of both our trucking division and overall U.S. operations, as we prepare to start manufacturing 'Made in America' zero-emission vehicles at our Joliet, Illinois plant later this year," said Brian Piern, Chief Commercial Officer at Lion.

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

