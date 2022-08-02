Celebrating its 115th Anniversary, LA Auto Show Will Showcase Unprecedented Influence of Electrification

The Los Angeles Auto Show®, the leading automotive and lifestyle in-person event, announced today that registration is open for Automobility LA®, its annual gathering for both media and industry professionals. Scheduled for November 17 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show's press and B2B gathering will showcase global automotive industry innovation and growth, emphasizing electrification as its central pillar.

LA Auto Show® 2022 Opens Registration For AutoMobility LA® – Its Global Media Day And Industry Gathering

Taking place in the nation's foremost zero-emissions vehicle market (JD Power, May 2021), AutoMobility LA is the preeminent destination for media, auto and tech companies, influencers, and policymakers to convene, witness, and discuss the latest in transportation innovation. Qualified media and industry professionals interested in attending AutoMobility LA 2022 are invited to register for passes at automobilityla.com/register.

Celebrating its 115th anniversary, LA Auto Show® remains as influential to the North American automotive industry as any time in its history. At the center of the largest car-buying market in North America for both gas-powered and electric vehicles, LA Auto Show and Automobility LA® offer vital perspective and foresight into how the rest of the country and the global market will soon look.

"As electrification continues to grow in prominence through both legacy OEMs and start-ups, it will play a key role in this year's show alongside mainstream gas-powered vehicles as the global automotive landscape continues to evolve," said LA Auto Show President, Terri Toennies. "We look forward to announcing significant debuts as momentum builds toward AutoMobility LA."

More comprehensive details pertaining to vehicle unveilings, manufacturer participation and significant announcements will follow in the upcoming weeks and months.

To learn more about AutoMobility LA, to book accommodations with the show's partner hotels, as well as information about media and industry credentials, please visit: AutoMobilityLA.com.

Following AutoMobility LA, the 2022 LA Auto Show will open its doors for 10 days from Friday November 18 thru Sunday November 27 to allow hundreds of thousands of consumers to comparison shop, test drive the latest vehicles, and immerse themselves in Southern California's largest annual car culture showcase.

For information about the LA Auto Show, please visit www.LAAutoShow.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California.

The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center.

Taking place on November 17, AutoMobility LA media and industry days will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors open to the public November 19-28. LA Auto Show is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

