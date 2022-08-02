InventHelp Inventor Develops a Cool Fan (AVT-113)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I created this to honor my military veteran pilots, and aviation lover alike" sand an inventor from Cocoa Beach, FL. "So I invented the RED TAILS uniquely styled, could be used as a toy or souvenir unlike any other product."

This invention attracts instant attention from others with unique style. This safe and portable AC or DC fan would represent and acknowledge war heroes in a very appealing and interesting manner. Innovative design would provide cooling anywhere needed on a counter top desk, or table to keep people comfortable. Invention would be soft enough that if accidentally contacted, there would be no possibility for personal injury.

The original design was submitted to the InventHelp home office. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVT-113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

