FNF Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) (the Company), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of $382 million, or $1.37 per diluted share (per share), compared to $552 million, or $1.92 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 includes $80 million of net unfavorable mark-to-market effects and $68 million of other unfavorable items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings) for the second quarter of $530 million, or $1.90 per share, compared to $593 million, or $2.06 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease from the prior year quarter was primarily a result of Title's decline in refinance volume, representing trough level activity versus the record levels set in the prior year period; partially offset by higher average fee per file, steady volume of commercial orders closed and higher earnings from F&G. F&G's adjusted net earnings for the second quarter of 2022 were $128 million, including $36 million of net favorable items primarily as a result of actuarial assumption updates, compared to $92 million, including $22 million of net favorable items, for the second quarter of 2021.

Company Highlights

Solid Title Revenue: For the Title segment, total revenue of $2.6 billion , compared with $3.0 billion in total revenue in the second quarter of 2021. Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, of $2.8 billion , compared with $3.0 billion in the second quarter of 2021

Growth strategy drives strong sales for F&G : Total sales of $3.1 billion for the second quarter, a 15% increase over second quarter 2021 and a 19% increase over first quarter 2022; reflects successful execution of F&G's diversified growth strategy and a disciplined approach to pricing

Partial spin-off of F&G remains on track: Pursuant to the previously announced transaction to distribute 15% ownership of F&G to FNF shareholders on a pro rata basis, F&G has filed its confidential Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the partial spin-off. The filing represents a significant milestone in the transaction process, which remains on track to close early in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary approvals. As expected, the Company executed on the conversion of the $400 million intercompany term loan into F&G equity during the second quarter

Ample deployable capital supports shareholder value: FNF has repurchased 4.3 million shares for $172 million , at an average price of $39.76 per share, in the second quarter and paid common dividends at $0.44 per share for $122 million . FNF ended the second quarter with $1.6 billion in cash and short-term liquid investments at the holding company

William P. Foley, II, commented, "As we continue to navigate the market volatility due to rising interest rates and the ongoing economic uncertainty, we are proud of our second quarter results where we delivered total revenue of $2.6 billion, reflecting a moderation from the record setting mortgage market activity experienced in the year ago second quarter. Our Title business performed well and reflects management's execution and flexible operating model designed to rapidly adapt to changing market conditions. F&G delivered near record sales in the second quarter, as investors sought safe haven investments given the sharp increase in market volatility, which generated growth in assets under management to $40.3 billion at June 30, 2022. F&G's performance in the current market environment continues to support our acquisition thesis given their countercyclical business model which benefits from higher interest rates and provides a balance to our business as Title revenues begin to contract given higher mortgage rates."

Mr. Foley concluded, "Looking forward, we remain optimistic that the F&G partial spin-off is on track for the fourth quarter of this year and, once completed, will highlight the value creation that has occurred at F&G over the last two years. This planned transaction represents the Board's and management's commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. Our capital allocation strategy is another lever that we utilize to provide a steady stream of capital to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend while maintaining our share repurchase program as we deploy our strong free cash flow. During the quarter, we accelerated our buyback activity having repurchased $172 million of stock as compared to $134 million in the first quarter. Year to date, we have repurchased $306 million of stock while returning $245 million through our quarterly dividend."

Summary Financial Results

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year to Date

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 2022

2021 Total revenue $ 2,631

$ 3,854 $ 5,796

$ 6,954 F&G total sales1 $ 3,073

$ 2,667 $ 5,662

$ 4,321 F&G assets under management1 $ 40,322

$ 31,760 $ 40,322

$ 31,760 Total assets $ 61,230

$ 54,520 $ 61,230

$ 54,520 Adjusted pre-tax title margin 18.9 %

22.7 % 18.0 %

21.4 % Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 382

$ 552 $ 779

$ 1,157 Net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.37

$ 1.92 $ 2.77

$ 4.00 Adjusted net earnings1 $ 530

$ 593 $ 918

$ 1,048 Adjusted net earnings per share1 $ 1.90

$ 2.06 $ 3.27

$ 3.63 Total common shares outstanding 277

286 277

286

_______________________________ 1 See definition of non-GAAP measures below

Segment Financial Results

Title

This segment consists of the operations of the Company's title insurance underwriters and related businesses, which provide core title insurance and escrow and other title-related services including loan sub-servicing, valuations, default services, and home warranty products.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our Title business produced a strong performance in the second quarter, despite the housing market experiencing headwinds from higher mortgage rates which has impacted residential refinance and purchase volumes. We are pleased with our adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $529 million and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 18.9% during the second quarter as we continue to benefit from strength in the commercial market combined with stability in the purchase market, both as compared to the first quarter of 2022, while our refinance volumes appear to be bottoming. Though the economic outlook and near-term market trends are uncertain, we will continue to manage the business the way we have through prior cycles, effectively managing margin by adjusting expenses to align with trends in opened and closed order volumes. We will also be opportunistic and use market dislocation to continue expanding our business through attractive acquisitions and recruiting of established and experienced producers."

Total revenue of $2.6 billion , compared with $3.0 billion in total revenue in the second quarter of 2021

Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses , of $2.8 billion , a 7% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2021

Purchase orders opened decreased 12% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed decreased 11% on a daily basis from the second quarter of 2021

Refinance orders opened decreased 67% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed decreased 68% on a daily basis from second quarter of 2021

Commercial orders opened decreased 7% and commercial orders closed decreased 6% from second quarter of 2021

Total fee per file of $3,557 for the second quarter, a 46% increase over second quarter of 2021

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Pre-tax title margin of 10.5% and industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin of 18.9% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 21.5% and 22.7%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021

Pre-tax earnings from continuing operations in Title for the second quarter of $267 million , compared with $644 million for the second quarter of 2021

Adjusted pre-tax earnings in Title for the second quarter of $529 million compared with $688 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease from the prior year quarter was primarily a result of the considerable decline in refinance volume representing trough level activity versus the record levels set in the prior year period; partially offset by higher average fee per file and steady volume of commercial orders closed

F&G

This segment consists of operations of FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary F&G, a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and funding agreement and pension risk transfer institutional clients.

Second Quarter 2022

Chris Blunt, President and Chief Executive Officer of F&G, commented, "F&G had a terrific quarter, demonstrated by our top line and bottom line results. We generated total gross sales of $3.1 billion which, in turn, drove our assets under management to $40.3 billion. In the retail channels, we generated a record $2.2 billion of sales, up 34% from the prior year quarter. Our retail sales volumes reflect expanding relationships with new and existing distribution partners, traction from a comprehensive product portfolio that meets a broad range of consumer needs, and increased demand given higher interest rates. Momentum continues in our institutional channels as we issued nearly $0.9 billion in funding agreements, even amidst a challenging rate environment for that space. On the bottom line, we delivered adjusted net earnings of $128 million, including $36 million of favorable notable items, which comprised 24% of FNF's consolidated adjusted net earnings."

Regarding the recently announced transaction to distribute 15% ownership of F&G to FNF shareholders, Mr. Blunt said, "We are making progress toward a targeted closing early in the fourth quarter of 2022. Overall, we are well positioned for future growth opportunities and view the transition to being a publicly traded company as a vote of confidence for our business."

Total gross sales of $3.1 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 15% over the second quarter 2021 and an increase of 19% over first quarter 2022; reflects successful execution of F&G's diversified growth strategy and a disciplined approach to pricing

Record Retail sales of $2.2 billion for the second quarter, a 34% increase over second quarter of 2021 and 53% increase over first quarter 2022 as sales resumed our planned growth trajectory, following moderated volume in first quarter from an inflection point in pricing actions taken in response to the macro environment

Institutional sales of approximately $0.9 billion funding agreement issuances, compared to $1.0 billion funding agreement issuances for the second quarter 2021

Average assets under management (AAUM) of $39.3 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 29% from $30.4 billion in the second quarter 2021, driven by net new business asset flows. Ending assets under management were $40.3 billion as of June 30, 2022

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for F&G of $230 million for the second quarter, compared to $82 million for the second quarter of 2021

Adjusted net earnings for F&G of $128 million for the second quarter, compared to $92 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net earnings excluding notable items were $92 million in the second quarter, an increase of $22 million or 31% compared to $70 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by growth in assets under management

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)

Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other









Three Months Ended







June 30, 2022







Direct title premiums

$ 859

$ 859

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

1,203

1,203

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

782

706

68

8 Total title and escrow

2,844

2,768

68

8

















Interest and investment income

463

35

425

3 Recognized gains and losses, net

(676)

(249)

(426)

(1) Total revenue

2,631

2,554

67

10

















Personnel costs

839

821

34

(16) Agent commissions

930

930

—

— Other operating expenses

457

409

31

17 Benefits & other policy reserve changes

(418)

—

(418)

— Depreciation and amortization

161

34

121

6 Provision for title claim losses

93

93

—

— Interest expense

31

—

9

22 Total expenses

2,093

2,287

(223)

29

















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 538

$ 267

$ 290

$ (19)

















Income tax expense (benefit)

164

111

60

(7) Earnings (loss) from equity investments

14

14

—

— Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

— Non-controlling interests

6

6

—

—

















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 382

$ 164

$ 230

$ (12)

















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - basic

$ 1.37











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common

shareholders - basic

—











EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 1.37





























EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 1.37











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

—











EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.37





























Weighted average shares - basic

278











Weighted average shares - diluted

279













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended







June 30, 2022







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 382

$ 164

$ 230

$ (12)

















Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

—

















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to

common shareholders

$ 382

$ 164

$ 230

$ (12)

















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 538

$ 267

$ 290

$ (19)

















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

271

249

21

1 Indexed product related derivatives

(159)

—

(159)

— Purchase price amortization

21

13

5

3 Transaction costs

(5)

—

4

(9)

















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 666

$ 529

$ 161

$ (24)

















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 128

$ 262

$ (129)

$ (5) Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(35)

(63)

27

1 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

55

55

—

— Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 148

$ 254

$ (102)

$ (4)

















Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to common shareholders

$ 530

$ 418

$ 128

$ (16)

















Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 1.90













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other









Three Months Ended







June 30, 2021







Direct title premiums

$ 904

$ 904

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

1,256

1,256

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

948

839

62

47 Total title and escrow

3,108

2,999

62

47

















Interest and investment income

514

27

487

— Recognized gains and losses, net

232

(30)

253

9 Total revenue

3,854

2,996

802

56

















Personnel costs

890

826

32

32 Agent commissions

970

970

—

— Other operating expenses

476

425

26

25 Benefits & other policy reserve changes

575

—

575

— Depreciation and amortization

105

34

65

6 Provision for title claim losses

97

97

—

— Interest expense

28

—

7

21 Total expenses

3,141

2,352

705

84

















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 713

$ 644

$ 97

$ (28)

















Income tax expense (benefit)

176

160

21

(5) Earnings from equity investments

14

14

—

— Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

6

—

6

— Non-controlling interests

5

5

—

—

















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 552

$ 493

$ 82

$ (23)

















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - basic

$ 1.91











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common

shareholders - basic

$ 0.02











EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 1.93





























EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 1.90











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 0.02











EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.92





























Weighted average shares - basic

286











Weighted average shares - diluted

288













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other









Three Months Ended







June 30, 2021







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 552

$ 493

$ 82

$ (23)

















Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ 6

$ —

$ 6

$ —

















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations, attributable to

common shareholders

$ 546

$ 493

$ 76

$ (23)

















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

713

644

97

(28)

















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(42)

30

(63)

(9) Indexed product related derivatives

75

—

75

— Purchase price amortization

24

14

6

4 Transaction costs

4

—

2

2

















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 774

$ 688

$ 117

$ (31)

















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 61

$ 44

$ 20

$ (3) Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(13)

(10)

(4)

1 Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(1)

—

—

(1) Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 47

$ 34

$ 16

$ (3)

















Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders

$ 593

$ 527

$ 92

$ (26)

















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.06













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other Six Months Ended







June 30, 2022







Direct title premiums

$ 1,626

$ 1,626

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

2,302

2,302

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

2,072

1,371

662

39 Total title and escrow

6,000

5,299

662

39

















Interest and investment income

941

62

876

3 Recognized gains and losses, net

(1,145)

(424)

(723)

2 Total revenue

5,796

4,937

815

44

















Personnel costs

1,662

1,597

64

1 Agent commissions

1,774

1,774

—

— Other operating expenses

899

806

49

44 Benefits & other policy reserve changes

(210)

—

(210)

— Depreciation and amortization

343

67

264

12 Provision for title claim losses

177

177

—

— Interest expense

61

—

17

44 Total expenses

4,706

4,421

184

101

















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1,090

$ 516

$ 631

$ (57)

















Income tax expense (benefit)

319

168

165

(14) Earnings (loss) from equity investments

16

16

—

— Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

— Non-controlling interests

8

9

—

(1)

















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 779

$ 355

$ 466

$ (42)

















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - basic

$ 2.79











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common

shareholders - basic

—











EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.79





























EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 2.77











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

—











EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.77





























Weighted average shares - basic

279











Weighted average shares - diluted

281













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other Six Months Ended







June 30, 2022







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 779

$ 355

$ 466

$ (42)

















Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

—

















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to

common shareholders

$ 779

$ 355

$ 466

$ (42)

















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1,090

$ 516

$ 631

$ (57)

















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

410

424

(12)

(2) Indexed product related derivatives

(327)

—

(327)

— Purchase price amortization

44

26

11

7 Transaction costs

(3)

—

4

(7)

















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,214

$ 966

$ 307

$ (59)

















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 124

$ 450

$ (324)

$ (2) Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(40)

(108)

68

— Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

55

55

—

— Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 139

$ 397

$ (256)

$ (2)

















Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to

common shareholders

$ 918

$ 752

$ 210

$ (44)

















Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 3.27













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)













F&G



Six Months Ended

Consolidated

Title



Corporate and

Other June 30, 2021







Direct title premiums

$ 1,650

$ 1,650

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

2,314

2,314

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

1,799

1,584

126

89 Total title and escrow

5,763

5,548

126

89

















Interest and investment income

916

56

860

— Recognized gains and losses, net

275

(89)

355

9 Total revenue

6,954

5,515

1,341

98

















Personnel costs

1,702

1,580

61

61 Agent commissions

1,777

1,777

—

— Other operating expenses

934

830

54

50 Benefits & other policy reserve changes

549

—

549

— Depreciation and amortization

288

67

209

12 Provision for title claim losses

178

178

—

— Interest expense

56

—

15

41 Total expenses

5,484

4,432

888

164

















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1,470

$ 1,083

$ 453

$ (66)

















Income tax expense (benefit)

342

263

93

(14) Earnings from equity investments

27

22

—

5 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

11

—

11

— Non-controlling interests

9

9

—

—

















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,157

$ 833

$ 371

$ (47)

















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - basic

$ 3.99











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common

shareholders - basic

$ 0.04











EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 4.03











EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 3.96











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 0.04











EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 4.00





























Weighted average shares - basic

287











Weighted average shares - diluted

289













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other









Six Months Ended







June 30, 2021







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,157

$ 833

$ 371

$ (47)

















Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

11

—

11

—

















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to

common shareholders

$ 1,146

$ 833

$ 360

$ (47)

















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

1,470

1,083

453

(66)

















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(65)

89

(145)

(9) Indexed product related derivatives

(110)

—

(110)

— Purchase price amortization

49

28

13

8 Transaction costs

10

—

4

6

















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,354

$ 1,200

$ 215

$ (61)

















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (116)

$ 117

$ (238)

$ 5 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

19

(28)

48

(1) Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(1)

—

—

(1) Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (98)

$ 89

$ (190)

$ 3

















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,048

$ 922

$ 170

$ (44)

















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 3.63













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In millions)





June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash and investment portfolio



$ 45,399



$ 47,135 Goodwill



4,538



4,539 Title plant



400



400 Total assets



61,230



60,690 Notes payable



3,094



3,096 Reserve for title claim losses



1,843



1,883 Secured trust deposits



1,173



934 Non-controlling interests



43



43 Total equity and non-controlling interests



6,746



9,457 Total equity attributable to common shareholders



6,703



9,414

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

Title

The table below reconciles pre-tax title earnings to adjusted pre-tax title earnings.



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended (Dollars in millions) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021



June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Pre-tax earnings $ 267 $ 644



$ 516 $ 1,083 Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes











Recognized (gains) and losses, net 249 30



424 89 Purchase price amortization 13 14



26 28 Total non-GAAP adjustments 262 44



450 117 Adjusted pre-tax earnings $ 529 $ 688



$ 966 $ 1,200 Adjusted pre-tax margin 18.9 % 22.7 %



18.0 % 21.4 %

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020 Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data) Total opened orders*

443

522

536

688

695

770

728

847 Total opened orders per day*

6.9

8.6

8.5

10.8

10.9

12.6

11.6

13.2 Purchase % of opened orders

75 %

62 %

53 %

50 %

53 %

42 %

38 %

40 % Refinance % of opened orders

25 %

38 %

47 %

50 %

47 %

58 %

62 %

60 % Total closed orders*

348

380

477

527

568

597

617

571 Total closed orders per day*

5.4

6.2

7.6

8.2

8.9

9.8

9.8

8.9 Purchase % of closed orders

71 %

55 %

51 %

50 %

47 %

34 %

38 %

42 % Refinance % of closed orders

29 %

45 %

49 %

50 %

53 %

66 %

62 %

58 %

































Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's) Total commercial revenue

$ 436

$ 374

$ 546

$ 366

$ 347

$ 257

$ 322

$ 216 Total commercial opened orders

64.2

66.1

64.5

66.8

69.4

62.2

57.0

58.1 Total commercial closed orders

39.7

37.4

46.1

40.1

42.3

34.8

39.5

30.6

































National commercial revenue

$ 220

$ 196

$ 313

$ 183

$ 176

$ 127

$ 177

$ 113 National commercial opened orders

26.7

27.5

26.0

27.7

27.4

23.4

21.4

21.7 National commercial closed orders

15.3

14.6

18.1

14.8

14.9

11.2

13.4

9.8

































Total Fee Per File Fee per file

$ 3,557

$ 2,891

$ 3,023

$ 2,581

$ 2,444

$ 1,944

$ 2,116

$ 2,063 Residential fee per file

$ 2,695

$ 2,188

$ 2,158

$ 2,097

$ 2,030

$ 1,644

$ 1,661

$ 1,803 Total commercial fee per file

$ 11,000

$ 10,000

$ 11,800

$ 9,100

$ 8,200

$ 7,400

$ 8,200

$ 7,100 National commercial fee per file

$ 14,400

$ 13,400

$ 17,300

$ 12,400

$ 11,800

$ 11,300

$ 13,200

$ 11,500

































Total Staffing Total field operations employees

12,700

13,400

13,600

13,700

13,500

13,200

12,800

12,300

































Actual title claims paid ($ millions)

$ 55

$ 54

$ 62

$ 55

$ 56

$ 46

$ 54

$ 50

Title (continued)

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. MONTHLY TITLE ORDER STATISTICS







Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)

/ (% Purchase) April 2022



154,000 73 %



123,000 66 % May 2022



148,000 75 %



114,000 72 % June 2022



141,000 76 %



111,000 75 %













Second Quarter 2022



443,000 75 %



348,000 71 %







Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)



/ (% Purchase) April 2021



236,000 52 %



200,000 43 % May 2021



223,000 52 %



176,000 48 % June 2021



236,000 54 %



192,000 50 %













Second Quarter 2021



695,000 53 %



568,000 47 % * Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

F&G

The table below reconciles net earnings attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders.



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 (Dollars in millions)















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders $ 230

$ 82



$ 466

$ 371 Less: Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net

of tax —

6







11 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to common shareholders $ 230

$ 76



$ 466

$ 360 Non-GAAP adjustments(1,2):















Recognized (gains) and losses, net 21

(63)



(12)

(145) Indexed product related derivatives (159)

75



(327)

(110) Purchase price amortization 5

6



11

13 Transaction costs 4

2



4

4 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments 27

(4)



68

48 Adjusted net earnings attributable to common

shareholders(1) $ 128

$ 92



$ 210

$ 170

Adjusted net earnings include $36 million and $20 million of net favorable items in the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and $22 million and $34 million of net favorable items in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

The table below provides summary financial highlights.



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended (Dollars in millions) June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Average assets under management (AAUM)(1) $ 39,306

$ 30,423



$ 38,351

$ 29,722 Net investment spread - All products(1) 2.62 %

2.85 %



2.70 %

2.65 % Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to common shareholders $ 230

$ 76



$ 466

$ 360 Adjusted net earnings attributable to common

shareholders(1) $ 128

$ 92



$ 210

$ 170 Adjusted return on assets(1)(3) 1.10 %

1.14 %



1.10 %

1.14 %

The table below provides a summary of sales highlights.





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Total annuity sales(1)

$ 2,201

$ 1,647



$ 3,636

$ 3,161 Indexed universal life sales(1)

$ 29

$ 20



$ 56

$ 35 Institutional sales(1)(4)

$ 843

$ 1,000



$ 1,970

$ 1,125 Total gross sales(1)

$ 3,073

$ 2,667



$ 5,662

$ 4,321

Footnotes:

Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information. Amounts are net of offsets related to value of business acquired (VOBA), deferred acquisition cost (DAC), deferred sale inducement (DSI) amortization, and unearned revenue (UREV) amortization, as applicable. Adjusted return on assets is calculated on a year to date ("YTD") basis. Institutional sales include funding agreements (FABN/FHLB) and pension risk transfer.

DEFINITIONS

The following represents the definitions of non-GAAP measures used by the Company.

Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders (Adjusted Net Earnings)

Adjusted net earnings is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance each period. Adjusted net earnings is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders to eliminate:

Adjustments to adjusted net earnings are net of the corresponding impact on amortization of intangibles, as appropriate. The income tax impact related to these adjustments is measured using an effective tax rate, as appropriate by tax jurisdiction. While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of F&G, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations. Adjusted net earnings should not be used as a substitute for net earnings (loss). However, we believe the adjustments made to net earnings (loss) in order to derive adjusted net earnings provide an understanding of our overall results of operations.

Net Investment Spread

Net investment spread is the excess of net investment income, adjusted for market volatility on the alternative asset investment portfolio, earned over the sum of interest credited to policyholders and the cost of hedging our risk on indexed product policies. Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the performance of the Company's invested assets against the level of investment return provided to policyholders, inclusive of hedging costs.

Assets Under Management (AUM)

AUM is calculated as the sum of:

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on assets available for reinvestment.

Average Assets Under Management (AAUM)

AAUM is calculated as AUM at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on assets available for reinvestment.

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted Return on Assets is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted net earnings by year-to-date AAUM. Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing financial performance and profitability earned on AAUM.

Sales

Annuity, IUL, funding agreement and non-life contingent PRT sales are not derived from any specific GAAP income statement accounts or line items and should not be viewed as a substitute for any financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Sales from these products are recorded as deposit liabilities (i.e. contractholder funds) within the Company's consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP. Life contingent PRT sales are recorded as premiums in revenues within the consolidated financial statements. Management believes that presentation of sales, as measured for management purposes, enhances the understanding of our business and helps depict longer term trends that may not be apparent in the results of operations due to the timing of sales and revenue recognition.

