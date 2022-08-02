HOPLAND, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetzer Vineyards, one of the leading organic wineries in the U.S., announced today that it is adopting the operating name of Bonterra Organic Estates, effective immediately.

Fetzer Vineyards Adopts the Operating Name Change of Bonterra Organic Estates effective immediately.

The name Bonterra Organic Estates affirms the company's commitment to regenerative organic farming, responsible business practices and environmental stewardship. The new name applies to the company's corporate identity, as well as its Mendocino County, Calif., vineyard holdings and winery. Bonterra Organic Estates will encompass the company's California wine brands including Fetzer®, 1000 Stories®, Bonterra®, among others.

"Bonterra Organic Estates communicates the ethos of our California-based business and aligns with our dedication to regenerative organic farming," said Giancarlo Bianchetti, CEO of Bonterra Organic Estates. "We are embarking on a new chapter, in which we trailblaze advancements in regenerative organic practices while honoring the deep roots of the Fetzer family legacy."

The Fetzer family founded Fetzer Vineyards in 1968 and pioneered California's regenerative organic viticulture movement, which prioritizes the health of the vineyard ecosystem and combats climate change. The Fetzer brand remains unchanged, continuing this legacy and offering a smart option for consumers at the popular price point.

Bonterra was born out of the Fetzer Vineyards winery in the late 1980s. Today it is one of the fastest-growing premium wine brands in the United States, thanks to the greater awareness of—and consumer demand for— wines made with organic grapes. Bonterra Organic Estates embraces regenerative organic viticulture, practicing it exclusively on all 960 acres of its estate vineyards in Mendocino County, Calif.

"In elevating the Bonterra name, we are building on our decades of environmental stewardship coupled with the innovative leadership style and business acumen of our parent company, Viña Concha y Toro," Bianchetti added. "Our promise, as Bonterra Organic Estates, is to continue to prioritize the environment as this best serves our community, customers, and future generations."

ABOUT BONTERRA ORGANIC ESTATES

As a Certified B Corporation, Bonterra Organic Estates is grounded in the transformational goals of the regenerative business. Since its founding, the winery has been driven by excellence, innovation and longstanding commitments to the environment and responsible business practices. With a focus on crafting wines made from organic and Regenerative Organic Certified™ grapes, Bonterra Organic Estates produces leading wine brands from its facility in Mendocino County, California, including category leader Bonterra (named the 2016 Wine Enthusiast American Winery of the Year); sustainability standout Fetzer; and 1000 Stories, and California's original Bourbon barrel-aged wine.

