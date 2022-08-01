OneCool Collective debuts "Warriors of Future" - Asia's First Blockbuster Movie NFT

HONG KONG, July 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCool Collective: Asia's first Web3 project that sets out to disrupt the entertainment and movie industry, announces its first "Warriors of Future" NFT collection. Inspired by the movie's powered armor, Warriors of Future NFT is a collection of 10,000 unique 3D avatars featuring four types of soldiers. The NFT will be minted on August 6th, 2022 at https://www.onecoolcollective.com/.

Warriors of Future is a multi-million-dollar Hong Kong sci-fi action movie produced by Louis Koo, directed by visual effects artist Ng Yuen-Fai in his directional debut and stars Louis Koo, Sean Lau and Carina Lau. The film is set in the future where Earth is devoid of life due to climate change and pollution, while a meteorite brings an extraterrestrial life to our planet. The movie took 6 years to produce, and is set for theatrical release in Asia this year.

Warriors of Future is a pioneer in adopting an innovative interchangeable mechanism in their NFT collection, allowing holders to interchange traits within the NFTs they hold. There are 5 interchangeable parts: weapon, armor body, arms, helmet, and the background. These interchangeable elements will be reflected in real-time in the NFT marketplace. The holder will also be able to use their NFT in action as an avatar in the upcoming Warriors of Future mobile game. OneCool Collective's Warriors of Future NFT, powered on the Ethereum blockchain, looks to support new enriching experiences and provide exclusive utilities to users by holistically merging virtual and physical worlds. In addition to the NFT launch, the campaign also engages fans through a series of AR activations, and phygital sales of movie merchandise, that allow for interaction and deployment of the virtual collectibles in the OneCool ecosystem. The aim is to create a OneCool community that will empower and elevate Entertainment and Movie IPs through Web3 integration.

OneCool Collective: Warriors of Future NFT is the first series of a long term Web3 and entertainment IPs' integration project, a collaboration between One Cool Group and Gusto Collective with the vision of bringing best-in-class movies and entertainment experiential cultures into the digital world. With over 20 films produced and distributed over 9 years, One Cool Group is Asia's leading film enterprise with an all-round scope of operations including film and animation production, film distribution, post-production and artist management. Gusto Collective, Asia's first brand tech group applies the latest technology to drive value and growth for brands through immersive and engaging experiences across the physical and virtual worlds. Gusto has over 90 clients in Asia.

"We are so excited to unlock the limitless potential of the entertainment industry powered by blockchain for our next-gen users. Our upcoming film titled Warriors of Future serves as a pioneer in such a collaboration, which allows us to explore more possibilities in the future. We look forward to connecting the best of the entertainment industry in ways and experiences that were not possible before." said Ella Wong, Chief Financial Officer of One Cool Group.

"Web3 is the future of entertainment. It's a game-changer with a vision for a more open, decentralized, and secure internet, enabled by advances in technologies like blockchain and machine learning. We, at Gusto Collective, are delighted to be at the forefront of bringing change to benefit creators, entertainers, and their fans in the industry. The emerging concept of ownership of digital assets has immense potential. Our collaboration with One Cool Group aims to supercharge the impact of entertainment IPs by unleashing the full power of a Web3 toolkit to create content, experiences and value for all stakeholders of the IPs. " said Aaron Lau, Founder & CEO of Gusto Collective.

Gusto Collective

Gusto Collective is Asia's first BrandTech group – delivering best-in-class storytelling and immersive experiences, powered by the latest technology. Gusto is a leading player in determining the future of next-gen customer experiences that are increasingly operating within the spheres of AR/VR, the metaverse, NFTs and Web 3. The company was founded in January 2020 by Aaron Lau, a technology and marketing veteran, and renowned business leader. Gusto Collective has four core service specialisms: luxury brand management, VR/AR experience platform, Web 3 turnkey solutions and Metahuman marketing platform. Currently, the BrandTech group has over 170 full-time "Gustodians" across three offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai and London, and has recently completed its Series A fundraising at $23 million USD, with Animoca and Gaw Capital leading the round.

OneCool Group

One Cool Group Limited is a fast-growing company exquisitely equipped for the film industry and one of the leading film enterprises in Asia. Our philosophy is "Visionary in Creativity, Strive for Diversity". Filmmaking is our core business, with future expansion in related area.

The Group aims to provide a full-ranged service including project development, film financing, production, post-production and distribution, sound and visual effects, film promotion and artist management. As a diversified content provider, we are able to tailor our services to advocate both traditional culture in filmmaking and the new form of entertainment.

The headquarter of One Cool Group Limited is located in Hong Kong with its affiliated companies over Asia, covering Mainland China, Thailand and South Korea. One Cool's team is gathered with top experts and professionals from the field, talents with solid experience in film business and devoted to bring in new "Scene" to the Asian audience and market.

