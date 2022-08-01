Instructure Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter GAAP Revenue of $114.6 Million Grows 22% year over year

Second Quarter Loss from Operations of $6.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $39.8 Million

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"In an uncertain macroeconomic environment, Instructure delivered strong, double-digit top line growth and year-over-year margin expansion during the second quarter," said Steve Daly, Instructure CEO. "Our Instructure Learning Platform strategy continued to gain momentum during the quarter with growth across our Canvas learning management solutions, Mastery assessment tools and content, Elevate data and analytics products, and Impact solutions for edtech adoption and engagement. We were thrilled to welcome over 12,000 registrants and many of our 600+ Instructure EdTech Collective partners to InstructureCon 2022 North America in July, where we highlighted product improvements that make the Instructure Learning Platform even more powerful in 2022. We look forward to the opportunity to bring more value to our clients, partners and shareholders in the months and years ahead."

Financial Highlights:

GAAP Revenue of $114.6 million , an increase of 22% year over year

Allocated Combined Receipts*, or ACR, of $114.9 million , an increase of 20% year over year

Operating loss of $6.6 million , or negative 5.8% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income* of $38.7 million , or 33.7% of ACR

GAAP net loss of $12.9 million , or negative 11.3% of revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA* of $39.8 million , or 34.6% of ACR

Cash flow from operations of $8.6 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $16.2 million

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 , cash flow from operations of $100.2 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $134.2 million

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures in this press release.

Business and Operating Highlights:

Northern Arizona University (NAU) selected Canvas to replace its incumbent LMS provider after a rigorous, 10-month evaluation process. The results of NAU's review and selection process, which are available on the university's website, demonstrate a clear preference among NAU's students and instructors for Canvas over competing solutions. NAU's purchase included three Instructure Learning Platform products: Canvas LMS, Studio, and Catalog.



Southern University and A&M College System, the only historically black university system in the United States , selected Canvas to help empower student success and create global leadership opportunities for a diverse student population. The Canvas implementation will support the university system's four campuses and more than 11,000 students with a fully mobile and accessible solution through reliable, open and inclusive educational technology.



Neenah Joint School District, which serves over 6,700 students across 14 schools in Wisconsin , chose Instructure to replace its existing LMS vendor. Our unique ability to bundle our leading MasteryConnect assessment management system with Canvas LMS, as well as the superiority of our support organization, were key factors in the district's decision to switch to Instructure.



DeKalb County Schools, an existing Canvas LMS customer, purchased Studio, Impact, and Services to improve the adoption of technology in the classroom and advance digital learning across its 94,000-student district. DeKalb County Schools was able to utilize Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, stimulus funds to help finance their investment.



The Brazilian College of Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging, or CBR, chose Instructure to replace its legacy LMS solution. CBR selected Instructure because of our ability to offer them a tightly integrated solution which included Canvas LMS, Studio, and Catalog.



We continued to build out the channel partner program we announced earlier this year, including an expansion of our partnership with Tech Data to the Indian market. As a leading global IT distributor, Tech Data is committed to ensuring that Instructure partners in India will receive the highest levels of support and assistance on the ground.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, August 1, 2022, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $118.5 million to $119.5 million

ACR* is expected to be in the range of $118.5 million to $119.5 million

Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $40.9 million to $41.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $42.1 million to $43.1 million

Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be in the range of $35.0 million to $36.0 million

Full Year 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $464.9 million to $468.9 million

ACR* is expected to be in the range of $465.8 million to $469.8 million

Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $162.8 million to $166.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $167.5 million to $171.5 million

Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be in the range of $145.2 million to $149.2 million

Adjusted unlevered free cash flow* is expected to be in the range of $185.5 million to $189.5 million

*ACR, Non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and adjusted unlevered free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of ACR to the most closely comparable GAAP measure. Instructure is unable to provide guidance, or a reconciliation, for operating loss and net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measures with respect to non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income, and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most closely comparable measure with respect to adjusted unlevered free cash flow because Instructure cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition related intangibles. Thus, Instructure is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance because such information is not available.

Conference Call Information

Instructure's management team will hold a conference call to discuss our second quarter results today, August 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2384 from the United States and Canada or (240) 789-2701 internationally with conference ID 1348899. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Instructure

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Instructure has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). In addition to Instructure's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Instructure believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Instructure believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of Instructure's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

ACR. We define ACR as the combined receipts of our Company and companies that we have acquired allocated to the period of service delivery. We calculate ACR as the sum of (i) revenue and (ii) the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue related to Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Instructure (the "Take-Private Transaction") and the Certica Holdings, LLC ("Certica"), Eesysoft Software International B.V. (which was rebranded to "Impact by Instructure" or "Impact" subsequent to acquisition), and Kimono LLC (which was rebranded to "Elevate Data Sync" subsequent to acquisition) acquisitions where we do not believe such adjustments are reflective of our ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to evaluate organic growth of the business period over period, as if the Company had operated as a single entity and excluding the impact of acquisitions or adjustments due to purchase accounting.

Non-GAAP Operating Income. We define non-GAAP operating income as loss from operations excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Non-GAAP Net Income. We define non-GAAP net income as net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe Non-GAAP net income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Basic non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Diluted non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by giving effect to all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest and loss on debt extinguishment, benefit for taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from this non-GAAP measure, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Free Cash Flow, Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow adjusted for cash paid for interest on outstanding debt and cash settled stock-based compensation. We define adjusted unlevered free cash flow as unlevered free cash flow adjusted for restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs paid in cash. We believe free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow facilitate period-to-period comparisons of liquidity. We consider free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow to be important measures because they measure the amount of cash we generate and reflect changes in working capital.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. We define non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses as GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, respectively, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's financial guidance for the third quarter of 2022 and for the full year ending December 31, 2022, the Company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the Company's research and development efforts and future application releases, and the Company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with general global political, macroeconomic, social, health and market conditions, including rising inflation, political instability, terrorist activities or military conflicts, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine; risks associated with future stimulus packages approved by the U.S. federal government; failure to continue our recent growth rates; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; the effects of increased usage of, or interruptions or performance problems associated with, our learning platform; the impact on our business and prospects from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; our history of losses and expectation that we will not be profitable for the foreseeable future; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; and changes in the spending policies or budget priorities for government funding of Higher Education and K-12 institutions.

These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)











































































June 30,

2022



December 31,

2021





Assets



































































(unaudited)











Current assets:

















































































Cash and cash equivalents



































































$ 83,234



$ 164,928





Accounts receivable—net





































































167,646





51,607





Prepaid expenses





































































37,941





15,475





Deferred commissions





































































12,374





11,418





Other current assets





































































2,887





3,384





Total current assets





































































304,082





246,812





Property and equipment, net





































































12,203





10,792





Right-of-use assets





































































15,765





18,175





Goodwill





































































1,203,979





1,194,221





Intangible assets, net





































































574,812





629,746





Noncurrent prepaid expenses





































































1,127





1,553





Deferred commissions, net of current portion





































































18,953





20,105





Deferred tax assets





































































8,561





6,477





Other assets





































































5,689





5,901





Total assets



































































$ 2,145,171



$ 2,133,782





Liabilities and stockholders' equity

















































































Current liabilities:

















































































Accounts payable



































































$ 16,128



$ 18,324





Accrued liabilities





































































23,204





28,408





Lease liabilities





































































6,998





6,666





Long-term debt, current





































































4,013





2,763





Deferred revenue





































































269,655





240,936





Total current liabilities





































































319,998





297,097





Long-term debt, net of current portion





































































488,493





490,500





Deferred revenue, net of current portion





































































13,667





14,740





Lease liabilities, net of current portion





































































19,859





23,678





Deferred tax liabilities





































































26,513





29,851





Other long-term liabilities





































































2,153





3,531





Total liabilities





































































870,683





859,397





Stockholders' equity:

















































































Accumulated deficit





































































1,419





1,407





Additional paid-in capital





































































1,558,193





1,539,638





Accumulated deficit





































































(285,124)





(266,660)





Total stockholders' equity





































































1,274,488





1,274,385





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



































































$ 2,145,171



$ 2,133,782







INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)









Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021





(unaudited)

Revenue:























Subscription and support

$ 102,905



$ 84,257



$ 206,397



$ 170,611

Professional services and other



11,672





9,310





21,642





16,936

Total revenue



114,577





93,567





228,039





187,547

Cost of revenue:























Subscription and support



35,868





36,163





71,414





76,047

Professional services and other



6,530





4,811





11,995





10,561

Total cost of revenue



42,398





40,974





83,409





86,608

Gross profit



72,179





52,593





144,630





100,939

Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing



45,885





39,083





89,206





80,305

Research and development



18,669





14,279





35,870





31,368

General and administrative



14,253





11,196





29,869





24,547

Impairment on disposal group



—





—





—





1,218

Total operating expenses



78,807





64,558





154,945





137,438

Loss from operations



(6,628)





(11,965)





(10,315)





(36,499)

Other income (expense):























Interest income



27





—





63





16

Interest expense



(4,611)





(15,670)





(9,164)





(32,930)

Other expense



(3,417)





(108)





(3,111)





(742)

Total other income (expense), net



(8,001)





(15,778)





(12,212)





(33,656)

Loss before income taxes



(14,629)





(27,743)





(22,527)





(70,155)

Income tax benefit



1,710





6,050





4,063





15,391

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (12,919)



$ (21,693)



$ (18,464)



$ (54,764)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.09)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.43)

Weighted-average common shares used in computing basic and diluted

net loss per common share



141,534





126,049





141,244





126,083



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)









Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021





(unaudited)

Operating Activities:























Net loss

$ (12,919)



$ (21,693)



$ (18,464)



$ (54,764)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:























Depreciation of property and equipment



1,053





879





2,057





1,818

Amortization of intangible assets



34,193





33,363





67,934





66,728

Amortization of deferred financing costs



293





609





587





1,218

Impairment on disposal group



—





—





—





1,218

Stock-based compensation



8,158





2,190





15,971





4,823

Deferred income taxes



(2,011)





(6,022)





(5,422)





(15,402)

Other



3,173





84





2,599





1,405

Changes in assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable, net



(130,095)





(113,819)





(115,316)





(96,913)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



13,557





11,951





(21,176)





(6,970)

Deferred commissions



(108)





(2,323)





196





(2,375)

Right-of-use assets



1,213





1,138





2,410





6,380

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



2,615





8,438





(9,131)





(195)

Deferred revenue



91,781





94,544





25,080





44,058

Lease liabilities



(2,019)





(1,407)





(3,487)





(3,050)

Other liabilities



(265)





(1,567)





(1,378)





(346)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



8,619





6,365





(57,540)





(52,367)

Investing Activities:























Purchases of property and equipment



(2,082)





(1,196)





(3,415)





(1,607)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



14





15





36





24

Proceeds from sale of Bridge



—





—





—





46,018

Business acquisitions, net of cash received



(19,484)





(16,030)





(19,484)





(16,030)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(21,552)





(17,211)





(22,863)





28,405

Financing Activities:























Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans



—





—





4,076





—

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units



(425)





—





(1,688)





—

Distributions to stockholders



—





(360)





—





(923)

Repayments of long-term debt



(1,250)





(1,992)





(1,250)





(51,534)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(1,675)





(2,352)





1,138





(52,457)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(3,095)





—





(2,291)





—

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(17,703)





(13,198)





(81,556)





(76,419)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



105,299





87,732





169,152





150,953

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 87,596



$ 74,534



$ 87,596



$ 74,534

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:























Cash paid for taxes

$ 2,706



$ 326



$ 2,775



$ 403

Interest paid

$ 4,342



$ 15,077



$ 5,766



$ 31,749

Non-cash investing and financing activities:























Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid

$ 189



$ 48



$ 189



$ 65



RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES









INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue

$ 114,577



$ 93,567



$ 228,039



$ 187,547

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



331





2,334





830





7,092

Allocated combined receipts

$ 114,908



$ 95,901



$ 228,869



$ 194,639



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Loss from operations

$ (6,628)



$ (11,965)



$ (10,315)



$ (36,499)

Stock-based compensation



9,387





3,758





18,863





9,343

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



1,388





2,954





3,858





16,011

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



34,191





33,361





67,930





66,722

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



331





2,334





830





7,092

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 38,669



$ 30,442



$ 81,166



$ 62,669



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net loss

$ (12,919)



$ (21,693)



$ (18,464)



$ (54,764)

Interest on outstanding debt and loss on debt extinguishment



4,608





15,653





9,161





32,923

Benefit for taxes



(1,710)





(6,050)





(4,063)





(15,391)

Depreciation



1,053





879





2,058





1,818

Amortization



2





2





4





4

Stock-based compensation



9,387





3,758





18,863





9,343

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



4,865





2,954





7,043





16,011

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



34,191





33,361





67,930





66,722

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



331





2,334





830





7,092

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 39,808



$ 31,198



$ 83,362



$ 63,758



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW, UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW & ADJUSTED UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021



























Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 8,619



$ 6,365



$ (57,540)



$ (52,367)

Purchases of property and equipment



(2,082)





(1,196)





(3,415)





(1,607)

Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment



14





15





36





24

Free cash flow

$ 6,551



$ 5,184



$ (60,919)



$ (53,950)

Cash paid for interest on outstanding debt



4,342





15,077





5,766





31,749

Cash settled stock-based compensation



1,228





1,524





2,892





4,443

Unlevered free cash flow

$ 12,121



$ 21,785



$ (52,261)



$ (17,758)

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs paid in cash



4,033





3,282





7,911





8,086

Adjusted unlevered free cash flow

$ 16,154



$ 25,067



$ (44,350)



$ (9,672)



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)









Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net loss

$ (12,919)



$ (21,693)



$ (18,464)



$ (54,764)

Stock-based compensation



9,387





3,758





18,863





9,343

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



34,191





33,361





67,930





66,722

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



331





2,334





830





7,092

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



4,865





2,954





7,043





16,011

Non-GAAP net income

$ 35,855



$ 20,714



$ 76,202



$ 44,404

Non-GAAP net income per common share, basic

$ 0.25



$ 0.16



$ 0.54



$ 0.35

Non-GAAP net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.25



$ 0.16



$ 0.53



$ 0.35

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic Non-

GAAP net income per common share



141,534





126,049





141,244





126,083

Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted

Non-GAAP net income per common share



142,847





126,049





142,844





126,083



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Gross profit

$ 72,179



$ 52,593



$ 144,630



$ 100,939

Stock-based compensation



790





281





1,448





682

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



50





33





113





2,803

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



15,859





15,415





31,549





30,830

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



331





2,334





830





7,092

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 89,209



$ 70,656



$ 178,570



$ 142,346



























GAAP gross margin



63.0 %



56.2 %



63.4 %



53.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin



77.6 %



73.7 %



78.0 %



73.1 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ACR NORMALIZED FOR BRIDGE DIVESTITURE

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue

$ 114,577



$ 93,567



$ 228,039



$ 187,547

Bridge revenue - Subscription and support



—





—





—





(3,332)

Bridge revenue - Professional services and other



—





—





—





(330)

Revenue normalized for Bridge divestiture

$ 114,577



$ 93,567



$ 228,039



$ 183,885

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



331





2,334





830





7,092

Fair value adjustments to Bridge deferred revenue in connection

with purchase accounting - Subscription and support



—





—





—





(206)

Fair value adjustments to Bridge deferred revenue in connection

with purchase accounting - Professional services and other



—





—





—





(20)

Allocated combined receipts normalized for Bridge divestiture

$ 114,908



$ 95,901



$ 228,869



$ 190,751



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:





























Subscription and support

$ 35,868



$ (325)



$ (9)



$ (15,859)



$ 19,675

Professional services and other



6,530





(465)





(41)





—





6,024

Total cost of revenue

$ 42,398



$ (790)



$ (50)



$ (15,859)



$ 25,699



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:





























Subscription and support

$ 36,163



$ (171)



$ (28)



$ (15,415)



$ 20,549

Professional services and other



4,811





(110)





(5)





—





4,696

Total cost of revenue

$ 40,974



$ (281)



$ (33)



$ (15,415)



$ 25,245



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:





























Subscription and support

$ 71,414



$ (607)



$ (18)



$ (31,549)



$ 39,240

Professional services and other



11,995





(841)





(95)





—





11,059

Total cost of revenue

$ 83,409



$ (1,448)



$ (113)



$ (31,549)



$ 50,299



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:





























Subscription and support

$ 76,047



$ (395)



$ (1,948)



$ (30,830)



$ 42,874

Professional services and other



10,561





(287)





(855)





—





9,419

Total cost of revenue

$ 86,608



$ (682)



$ (2,803)



$ (30,830)



$ 52,293



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 45,885



$ (2,772)



$ (110)



$ (18,332)



$ 24,671

Research and development



18,669





(2,686)





(502)





—





15,481

General and administrative



14,253





(3,139)





(726)





—





10,388

Total operating expenses

$ 78,807



$ (8,597)



$ (1,338)



$ (18,332)



$ 50,540



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 39,083



$ (1,093)



$ (201)



$ (17,946)



$ 19,843

Research and development



14,279





(934)





(128)





—





13,217

General and administrative



11,196





(1,450)





(2,592)





—





7,154

Total operating expenses

$ 64,558



$ (3,477)



$ (2,921)



$ (17,946)



$ 40,214



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 89,206



$ (5,349)



$ (390)



$ (36,381)



$ 47,086

Research and development



35,870





(5,226)





(792)





—





29,852

General and administrative



29,869





(6,840)





(2,563)





—





20,466

Total operating expenses

$ 154,945



$ (17,415)



$ (3,745)



$ (36,381)



$ 97,404



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 80,305



$ (2,675)



$ (2,452)



$ (35,892)



$ 39,286

Research and development



31,368





(2,604)





(2,679)





—





26,085

General and administrative



24,547





(3,382)





(6,859)





—





14,306

Impairment on disposal group



1,218





—





(1,218)





—





—

Total operating expenses

$ 137,438



$ (8,661)



$ (13,208)



$ (35,892)



$ 79,677



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS GUIDANCE

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three Months

Ending September 30, 2022



Full Year

Ending December 31, 2022





LOW



HIGH



LOW



HIGH

Revenue

$ 118,500



$ 119,500



$ 464,900



$ 468,900

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



—





—





900





900

Allocated combined receipts

$ 118,500



$ 119,500



$ 465,800



$ 469,800



