Digital Services Team Positions New C2 Product and Service Releases for Fall 2022

Long-term collaboration between Virginia-based C2 Management and India-based Pixel Consultancy leave the reuse and recycling company well situated to market new ventures to clients as well as industry peers.

BERRYVILLE, Va., August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Serving over 200,000 unique customers in the last 24 years has required our company to author its own software and maintain online presence," says C2 CEO Chris Hansen, "but evolving into an organization geared to market products and services to competitors, clients, and even franchisees is requiring a new strategy." (www.tryc2.com).

Long-time strategic partners C2 Management CEO Chris Hansen and Pixel Consultancy Founder Surajit Guha are both extremely pleased to unveil Shredbox and Assetcod.com to clients and the industry. The two also pioneered the ListApp 3.0 C2 software that has received interest from other companies with wide ranging assets. (PRNewswire)

While the rapidly growing reuse and recycler's business to government roots remain a large part of its portfolio, exposure to corporate projects and now some of its first Fortune 500 clients have been the motivation behind some of its newest endeavors, Shredbox and assetcod.com.

Geared up to digitally launch the newest C2 efforts, Pixel Consultancy Founder Surajit Guha looks forward to implementing everything from new SEO strategy to various ad campaigns that will highlight the new opportunities.

"Working with Chris and C2 has been a pleasure for many years, and we are especially proud to be a part of the efforts to begin marketing to industry peers," says Guha.

Shredbox will serve C2 clients as an on-site recycling solution and will be available to franchisees shortly. Initial industry feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Assetcod.com will serve clients and competitors as an automated software system for generating, tracking, and reporting certificates of destruction and will be compatible with eBay and other types of industry software.

"We have worked very hard to get as much feedback from others in the industry during the development of these products and are very excited to bring them to market," says Hansen. "We believe that the concerted efforts to raise awareness of who we are in the industry and the willingness to share about our best practices transparently are going to pave the way for good product reception," he adds.

Last year C2 joined The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance (TERRA), and recently helped launch a TERRA member-based interactive marketing and PR initiative. They joined The National Equipment Finance Association (NEFA), are longtime members of The Northern Virginia Technology Council, and the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter. Gold Sponsorship at E Scrap conferences have helped bring awareness to the company. CEO Hansen spoke at last year's E-Scrap conference, and Executive Vice-President of C2 Strategic Partnerships Tim Reichert looks forward to speaking at this year's conference in New Orleans.

"C2 has cultivated and harbors an ability to handle very diverse incoming material streams and I look forward to sharing about that at the conference," says Reichert, "but ultimately I think attendees at this session will be very interested in new income streams as well, so I look forward to sharing about these new developments there also."

Guha and Hansen maintain that the efforts the company has made to ingratiate itself with the industry will pair together well with the excellent client relationships it already has when working to promote digital awareness of Shredbox and assetcod.com.

"We will continue to originate content about what we are doing in a collaborative manner and see that this information is shared with C2 clients and the industry," says Hansen.

