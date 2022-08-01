BrainStorm to Announce Second Quarter Results and Provide a Corporate Update

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it will hold a conference call to update shareholders on financial results for the second quarter, ended on June 30, 2022, and provide a corporate update, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 15, 2022.

BrainStorm's Chief Executive Officer, Chaim Lebovits, will present a corporate update after which participant questions will be answered. Joining Mr. Lebovits to answer investment community questions will be Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc, President and Chief Medical Officer, Stacy Lindborg, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, David Setboun, PharmD, MBA, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Alla Patlis, CPA, MBA, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Participants are encouraged to submit their questions in advance of the call by sending them to: q@brainstorm-cell.com. Questions should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The investment community may participate in the conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Participant Numbers:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 955552

Webcast URL: https://bit.ly/3cXwQkt

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by using the webcast link above or by visiting the "Investors & Media" page of BrainStorm's website here and clicking on the conference call link.

The replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing the numbers below, and will be available for 14 days.

Replay Numbers:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 46290





About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Brainstorm has completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056); this trial investigated the safety and efficacy of repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells and was supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). Brainstorm completed under an investigational new drug application a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of autologous MSC-NTF cells in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and was supported by a grant from the National MS Society (NMSS).

Safe-Harbor Statement

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information, including statements regarding future NurOwn® manufacturing and clinical development plans, constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as "may," "should," "would," "could," "will," "expect," "likely," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Brainstorm's need to raise additional capital, Brainstorm's ability to continue as a going concern, the prospects for regulatory approval of Brainstorm's NurOwn® treatment candidate, the initiation, completion, and success of Brainstorm's product development programs and research, regulatory and personnel issues, development of a global market for our services, the ability to secure and maintain research institutions to conduct our clinical trials, the ability to generate significant revenue, the ability of Brainstorm's NurOwn® treatment candidate to achieve broad acceptance as a treatment option for ALS or other neurodegenerative diseases, Brainstorm's ability to manufacture, or to use third parties to manufacture, and commercialize the NurOwn® treatment candidate, obtaining patents that provide meaningful protection, competition and market developments, Brainstorm's ability to protect our intellectual property from infringement by third parties, heath reform legislation, demand for our services, currency exchange rates and product liability claims and litigation; and other factors detailed in Brainstorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Brainstorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166536/BrainStorm_Logo.jpg

Contacts:

Investor Relations :

John Mullaly

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: +1 617-429-3548

jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

Media : Uri Yablonka

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

uri@brainstorm-cell.com

View original content:

SOURCE BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc