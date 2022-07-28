Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional And Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination

FRESNO, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Magnus LLC ("Lyons Magnus" or the "Company") today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e. under the age of one). While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection. To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. The recalled products should not be consumed.
Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed in the table below. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. The 53 products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope.
Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The recalled products are:
Brand
Description
UPC Carton
UPC Case (if sold in cases)
Lot Code
Best By Date
Lyons Ready Care
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
045796100466
10045796100463
4512
12/30/2022
5512
12/31/2022
5902
11/1/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
045796100442
10045796100449
0012
11/6/2022
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
045796100497
10045796100494
1412
2/15/2023
6312
2/10/2023
9312
2/13/2023
9902
1/4/2023
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
045796100503
10045796100500
8212
2/2/2023
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
045796100459
10045796100456
3512
12/29/2022
4512
12/30/2022
7902
11/3/2022
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
045796100916
10045796100913
5312
2/9/2023
6312
2/10/2023
6512
3/2/2023
7512
3/3/2023
8512
3/4/2023
8902
1/3/2023
9902
1/4/2023
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
045796100435
10045796100432
3712
1/18/2023
5212
12/1/2022
5712
1/20/2023
8512
1/3/2023
8902
11/4/2022
4712
1/19/2023
9902
11/5/2022
Lyons Barista Style
Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
045796101654
10045796101651
2012
1/7/2023
3012
1/8/2023
3712
3/19/2023
4012
1/9/2023
5712
3/21/2023
5012
1/10/2023
Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
045796101791
10045796101798
1612
3/7/2023
2612
3/8/2023
2712
3/18/2023
3612
3/9/2023
8412
2/22/2023
Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
045796101807
10045796101804
0612
3/6/2023
2212
1/27/2023
3212
1/28/2023
4212
1/29/2023
6412
2/20/2023
7412
2/21/2023
Pirq
Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
857690008065
857690008164
5412
5/25/2023
6412
5/26/2023
7412
5/27/2023
8012
4/18/2023
9012
4/19/2023
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
857690008089
857690008140
8412
7/27/2023
9412
7/28/2023
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
857690008041
857690008157
3412
5/23/2023
4412
5/24/2023
5012
4/15/2023
Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
857690008065
857690008294
9012
4/19/2023
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
857690008089
857690008270
8412
7/27/2023
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
857690008041
857690008287
4412
5/24/2023
6012
4/16/2023
7012
4/17/2023
Plant Protein Very Strawberry
857690008300
857690008331
4412
7/23/2023
5412
7/24/2023
7012
6/16/2023
8012
6/17/2023
Plant Protein Very Strawberry
857690008300
857690008317
7012
6/16/2023
Glucerna Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club)
Chocolate 24ct/237ml cartons
70074685656
70074685649
400254X00
8/1/2023
400264X00
8/1/2023
400274X00
8/1/2023
410364X00
9/1/2023
Strawberry 24ct/237ml cartons
70074685670
70074685663
400244X00
8/1/2023
410354X00
9/1/2023
Vanilla 24ct/237ml cartons
70074685632
70074685625
400194X00
8/1/2023
400204X00
8/1/2023
400214X00
8/1/2023
400224X00
8/1/2023
400234X00
8/1/2023
410294X00
9/1/2023
410304X00
9/1/2023
410314X00
9/1/2023
410334X00
9/1/2023
410344X00
9/1/2023
Aloha
Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
842096112355
10842096142359
8312
7/12/2023
9312
7/13/2023
Coconut Plant-Based Protein
842096112379
10842096142373
7312
7/11/2023
Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
842096112348
10842096142342
7312
7/11/2023
Iced Coffee Plant Based Protein
842096112386
10842096142380
0412
7/19/2023
9312
7/18/2023
Intelligentsia
ColdCoffee
800222000969
10800222000966
9212
12/7/2022
Oat Latte
800222000976
10800222000980
7112
1/4/2023
8112
1/5/2023
Kate Farms
Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
851823006904
851823006904
2512
6/1/2023
3512
6/2/2023
4512
6/3/2023
5512
6/4/2023
6512
6/5/2023
Oatly
Oat-Milk Barista Edition
190646630058
10190646630055
112
4/20/2023
1112
4/21/2023
2902
4/2/2023
3902
4/3/2023
4902
4/4/2023
6112
4/26/2023
9012
4/19/2023
Premier Protein
Chocolate
643843714477
643843714200
2412/2142BT
7/20/2023
3412/2143BT
7/21/2023
4612/2164BT
8/11/2023
5612/2165BT
8/12/2023
66122166BT
8/13/2023
Vanilla
643843715351
643843718642
0012/2100BT
6/8/2023
1012/2101BT
6/9/2023
1212/2121BT
6/29/2023
1612/2161BT
8/8/2023
2012/2102BT
6/10/2023
2212/2122BT
6/30/2023
3012/2103BT
6/11/2023
4012/2104BT
6/12/2023
Chocolate
643843715344
643843718581
9712/2179BT
8/26/2023
Vanilla
643843714507
643843713944
0612/2160BT
8/7/2023
4902/2094BT
6/2/2023
9512/2159BT
8/6/2023
Vanilla
643843714507
643843714736
4902/2094BT
6/2/2023
5902/2095BT
6/3/2023
6902/2096BT
6/4/2023
7902/2097BT
6/5/2023
8902/2098BT
6/6/2023
Café Latte
643843716686
643843716662
3212/2123BT
7/1/2023
4212/2124BT
7/2/2023
5212/2125BT
7/3/2023
62122126BT
7/4/2023
7212/2127BT
7/5/2023
Café Latte
643843716655
643843718567
8212/2128BT
7/6/2023
Vanilla
643843714507
643843720461
5902/2095BT
6/3/2023
MRE
Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
810044573893
10810044573968
2112
4/22/2023
3112
4/23/2023
9612
6/18/2023
Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
810044573916
10810044573944
3112
4/23/2023
4112
4/24/2023
5112
4/25/2023
Salted Caramel Protein Shake
810044573923
10810044573937
1112
4/21/2023
2112
4/22/2023
7612
6/16/2023
8612
6/17/2023
Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
810044573909
10810044573951
0112
4/20/2023
1112
4/21/2023
6612
6/15/2023
7612
6/16/2023
Stumptown
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
855186006878
10855186006875
3312
12/9/2022
4312
12/10/2022
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
855186006892
10855186006892
4312
12/10/2022
5312
12/11/2022
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
855186006892
10855186006892
6312
12/12/2022
Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
855186006861
855186006861
0412
12/16/2022
1412
12/17/2022
Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original
855156306847
10855186006844
2312
12/8/2022
3312
12/9/2022
Imperial
Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
074865927307
10074865927304
2312
2/6/2023
3312
2/7/2023
7112
1/22/2023
8112
1/23/2023
8612
3/14/2023
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
0734730556147
10734730556144
5512
12/31/2022
5902
11/1/2022
6902
11/2/2022
7212
12/3/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
074865945493
10074865945490
0012
11/6/2022
2212
11/28/2022
3212
11/29/2022
4212
11/30/2022
5712
1/20/2023
6712
1/21/2023
9902
11/5/2022
Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
0734730310749
10734730310746
1902
12/27/2022
1312
2/5/2023
Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink
074865927321
10074865927328
0012
1/5/2023
1412
2/15/2023
9512
3/5/2023
9902
1/4/2023
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
0734730556154
10734730556151
2512
12/28/2022
3512
12/29/2022
6902
11/2/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
074865945509
10074865945506
4212
11/30/2022
6212
12/2/2022
A leader in the food industry, Lyons Magnus produces and markets a wide array of products for the global foodservice and food ingredient channels. Lyons Magnus' expertise includes a robust product development platform and the ability to commercialize both custom formulations and premium Lyons brand products.
