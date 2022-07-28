GCG Advisory Partners Announces Expansion with Private Equity Firm, LNC Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG Advisory Partners ("GCG") is pleased to announce that it has received a strategic investment from LNC Partners ("LNC"), a private equity firm focused on founder-led middle-market financial and business services companies, to support its continued growth and acquisition strategy. GCG offers a differentiated platform that aims to provide liquidity and succession planning for established advisors, as well as flexible and best-in-class technology and tools to support entrepreneurial advisors desiring to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The investment will be used to accelerate GCG's acquisition pace, as well as enhance the company's "Monetize & Stay" platform strategy.

"LNC's tailored investment structure and deep experience in the financial services sector clearly differentiated their firm from other potential investors. We went through an exhaustive process interviewing numerous potential capital partners, and from our first interaction with LNC, we knew they were the ideal partners for GCG. We are excited for their partnership and support as GCG continues to become a leader in the wealth management space," said Joel Burris, Managing Partner at GCG Advisory Partners.

The investment from LNC provides GCG with significant resources to accelerate its growth strategy and the company is actively seeking like-minded owners who desire to monetize all or a portion of the practice they built. GCG employs a flexible partnership model and tailors deal structure to meet the unique needs of each advisor, whether that be a full exit and transition of their book of business to a junior advisor or gaining access to GCG's robust platform of back and middle office functions to focus on serving clients and growing revenue.

Matt Kelty, Managing Partner of LNC Partners, noted, "We have been very impressed with GCG Advisory Partners and their proven track record of growth, and believe the company is well-positioned to continue building a superior financial services platform for its clients and advisors. We are ecstatic about our partnership with GCG Advisory Partners and look forward to helping Joel and the entire team execute on their vision."

About GCG Advisory Partners

GCG Advisory Partners, LLC is an organization focused on legacy, succession, and M&A in the Hybrid and Independent RIA space. GCG provides capital, acquisition/succession strategies, and a robust technology platform for its partnering advisors. Additionally, GCG offers a support system and team environment to reduce advisors' operational headaches. GCG Advisory Partners is the parent company to GCG Wealth Management in addition to other financial services companies. With 9 office hub locations throughout the Southeast, the firms' advisors serve individual clients and small business owners throughout the country. For more information about GCG Advisory Partners or to value your practice, please visit www.GCGAP.com.

About LNC Partners

LNC Partners is a private equity firm focused on assisting middle market companies achieve their potential by offering strategic support and flexible capital in the form of equity (majority or minority positions) and debt. The firm is based in Northern Virginia and has over $500 million of capital under management. LNC Partners invests across a broad range of service industries and typically provides between $5 million to $35 million of capital to companies that generate at least $2 million of EBITDA. More information on LNC Partners can be found at www.LNC-Partners.com.

