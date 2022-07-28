Eyesafe and TÜV Rheinland Announce that Lenovo will be World's First Brand with Devices Meeting the Eyesafe Certified 2.0 Display Standard for Low Blue Light

Eyesafe and TÜV Rheinland Announce that Lenovo will be World's First Brand with Devices Meeting the Eyesafe Certified 2.0 Display Standard for Low Blue Light

Three new Lenovo monitors are the world's first devices to meet the Eyesafe Display Requirements 2.0, the world's most comprehensive certification standard for measuring blue light mitigation and color performance.

SHANGHAI and MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland Group, the world leader in independent third-party testing and certification, and Eyesafe, the world leader in screen time safety display solutions, today announced the first devices to meet the new Eyesafe® Display Requirements 2.0: the Lenovo G32qc-30 Curved Gaming Monitor, the Lenovo G34w-30 Ultra-Wide Curved Gaming Monitor, and the Lenovo ThinkVision T27p-30 Wide UHD Monitor.

Three new Lenovo monitors are the world’s first devices to meet the Eyesafe® Display Requirements 2.0. (PRNewswire)

"Today is a huge win for Lenovo and a significant milestone for the entire display industry." - Justin Barrett

Unveiled in May of this year, the Eyesafe® Certified 2.0 standard is the world's most advance set of certification requirements for measuring blue light emissions and color accuracy for the global display industry. Representing the next-generation blue light management standard for digital displays, it is built upon the resounding success of the first generation Eyesafe standard which has become the industry-leading benchmark for low blue light safety.

"We'd like to congratulate Lenovo on being the world's first to achieve this significant milestone," remarked Frank Holzman, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Business Field Electrical. "The launch of the Eyesafe Certified 2.0 comes at a critical point in time as awareness of low blue light features has become much more pervasive among consumers and brands have begun to offer an array of different low blue light display options. TÜV Rheinland strongly feels that it is imperative that we offer a certification standard for brands that want to provide more precise and complete information to consumers."

"The new Eyesafe Certified 2.0 standard refines a much-needed level of specificity around the general concept of 'low blue light' and empowers consumers to make informed comparisons among competing solutions," added Holzman.

Based on the latest health research, the Eyesafe Certified 2.0 standard was developed in consultation with leading ophthalmologists and optometrists from around the world and outlines guidance for display manufacturers with new key metrics and parameters for measuring blue light toxicity. The Eyesafe Certified 2.0 designation empowers consumers to better understand how brands are addressing the issue of blue light mitigation.

"We want to offer a hearty and well-deserved congratulations to the team at Lenovo for their foresight and leadership around the issue of blue light and their commitment to total human health," said Justin Barrett, the CEO of Eyesafe. "We believe consumers deserve the peace-of-mind of knowing that their devices have passed the most rigorous set of requirements in the industry for measuring blue light emissions and color accuracy. Today is a huge win for Lenovo and a significant milestone for the entire display industry."

TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe's decision to develop and release the new Eyesafe Certified 2.0 standard was driven by significant advancements in global health research, which has given both physicians in eyecare as well as engineers in the technology space a more thorough understanding of the potentially damaging heath impacts of continuous exposure to blue light on the human retina. These insights, coupled with significant and sustained changes in global device-use patterns since the onset of the pandemic, spurred the TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe teams to create a next generation standard that would reflect and encompass all the new information available about the impacts of blue light on human health. The complete set of requirements in the new standard are available here.

"Lenovo is proud to be the first technology provider to introduce PC monitors that are certified against the rigorous and precise set of requirements within the new Eyesafe display standard," remarked Stefan Engel, Vice President and General Manager of Visuals Business within Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group. "The reality is that people are spending more time in front of computers than ever before, and while the concept of 'low blue light' has become more popular, it only addresses part of the challenge. By meeting the Eyesafe Certified 2.0 standard, we're enabling our customers to have more control over their experience and fit the device to their specific needs."

The following certified Lenovo devices will be available globally this fall in select markets1:

Lenovo G32qc-30 Monitor – a 31.5" WLED QHD curved gaming monitor equipped with a 165 Hz refresh rate, HDR effect support, dual speakers and gaming tools for an immersive, fast and fluid gaming experience.

Lenovo G34w-30 Monitor – a 34" WQHD ultra-wide 1500R curved gaming monitor with a 21:9 panorama display ratio for wider visibility into more content.

Lenovo ThinkVision T27p-30 Monitor – a 27" wide UHD monitor featuring a USB Type-C® port offering a single cable connection, and a 3-side near-edgeless bezel design for a seamless working experience across multiple screens.

All feature natural low blue light technology to reduce the emission of high frequency blue light from the panel without color distortion. Each will have the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification seal clearly displayed on both the packaging and the device itself. Additional Lenovo products that meet the new standard will be made available later this year.

To learn more about Lenovo, click here. Additional information and resources regarding the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Certified 2.0 Display certification program is available here: eyesafe.com/standards.

LENOVO and THINKVISION are trademarks of Lenovo. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

About the Eyesafe Certified 2.0 Display Standard

Developed and supported by the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board, the Eyesafe Display Requirements 2.0 are based on the growing body of research that demands that more precise indices are needed to differentiate competing low blue light protective measures while adding additional requirements for accurate color performance and energy displacement. The Eyesafe Certified 2.0 Display Standard has been developed to provide transparency to consumers and is further built upon existing standards and guidelines developed by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), Eyesafe and TÜV Rheinland. Recent studies have shown growing concerns over potential long-term eye health impacts from digital screen usage and cumulative blue light exposure, in addition to recognized impacts of device use on circadian rhythms and sleep patterns. For more information on the Eyesafe Standard, visit https://eyesafe.com/standards/. Blue light exposure research and studies on animals' cells have shown that blue light in a range of 415 to 455 nm generated the greatest phototoxic risk to retinal pigment epithelium cells, with photoreceptor cell apoptosis seen early after the retina is damaged by blue light. For further details, visit: www.eyesafe.com/research

About TÜV Rheinland

150 years of safety: Since 1872, TÜV Rheinland's mission has been to make technology safe for people and the environment. From the steam engine to digitalization, what started as a regional association for the monitoring of steam boilers has evolved into a global testing service provider. Today, TÜV Rheinland ensures safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life. This shared commitment unites more than 20,000 employees. They generate annual revenues of 2 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's experts test technical systems and products around the globe, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions, and certify management systems according to international standards. By ensuring safety and sustainability, TÜV Rheinland is also shaping the future. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has therefore been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for more sustainability and against corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

Media Contacts for TÜV Rheinland

Simon Hung, PR Manager, TÜV Rheinland Greater China

+852 21921948

Simon.Hung@tuv.com

Eunice Wu, PR Supervisor, TÜV Rheinland Greater China

+86 21 60811868

Eunice.Wu@tuv.com

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe Inc. is the worldwide supplier of advanced blue light mitigating technology, solutions, and standards. With pioneering products and services, in collaboration with healthcare, Eyesafe is shaping the future of consumer electronics designed for human health. Eyesafe® Standards, Eyesafe® Technology, and the associated intellectual property portfolio is developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, light management, optometrists and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by consumers and integrated in millions of digital devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, ZAGG and others. Eyesafe was recently ranked #5 in category in the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. Learn more at eyesafe.com

Media Contacts for Eyesafe

Arick Wierson

+1 952-999-1741

arick@eyesafe.com

1 On-shelf dates may vary by geography and products may only be available in selected markets. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eyesafe