Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa Announces RELAX & REJUVENATE Spa Package

Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago

MONTEREY, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa joins forces with DESUAR Spa to manage its wellness division of the hotel. In celebration, Casa Munras offers the Relax & Rejuvenate spa package. The package includes deluxe accommodations for two and two 50-minute spa services. Guests choose two treatments from the following three options:

SEASIDE RENEWAL, DEEP CLEANSING 
Deep pore cleanse includes scrub, exfoliation, steam, extractions, a gentle massage, and mask. This rejuvenates skin, promotes cellular turnover, and minimizes appearance of pores.

DEEP TISSUE & SPORTS MASSAGE 
Intense massage uses slow, deep-guided strokes and firm pressure to relieve severe tension and reach below the superficial muscles. Targeting the specific needs of an athlete to enhance performance also promotes post-injury healing.

DEEP BLUE SCRUBBAGE 
Phytomer eco-friendly marine-inspired Crystallized Seawater Scrub removes dead skin, leaving limbs feeling soft and moisturized. A relaxing, stress-releasing Swedish massage follows. Treatment can be upgraded to Deep Tissue (+$10), and add-ons are available for this treatment.

DESUAR founder Deisy Suarez has over 15 years of experience in spa management and the beauty industry. This is her first foray into a hotel partnership.

"Many people need self-care and wellness treatment but have no idea where to get it. Making these services available in hotels will have a profound effect on travelers," explains Suarez.

The newly renovated 2700 square foot spa includes four treatment rooms, lockers, showers, changing rooms, and a relaxation area. Wellness-related retail is available.

DESUAR Spa has locations in Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, and now Monterey. The holistic spa provides high-end therapeutic skin and body treatments. For more information and to book a spa treatment, visit www.desuarspa.com or call: (831) 372-1829.

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is close to area attractions, including Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Abundant gardens, hacienda-style buildings, and gracious guestrooms pay homage to California's Spanish heritage. Casa Munras is home to award-winning Esteban Restaurant.  Executive Chef Mario Garcia's California-inspired Spanish cuisine is prepared with local ingredients. Indoor and outdoor patio seating are available.

Signature amenities include parking on-site, electric vehicle charging stations, complimentary wifi, a fitness room, an outdoor heated pool, and pet-friendly accommodations.

Casa Munras is located at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940.    
www.hotelcasamunras.com For reservations, call:  (800) 222-2446

