Cadence13's Steven Cohen Joins Podcast Powerhouse MrBallen Productions as Tentpole Podcast Expands

MrBallen Productions Launches Podcast-Dedicated YouTube Channel as the Global Content Company Continues to Expand Rapidly Growing Sales Division

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today it was announced that podcasting and radio veteran Steven Cohen has joined MrBallen Productions as the company's Head of Sales, focused on leading its rapidly expanding sales division and broadening monetization streams from direct and agency advertising, as well as partnership opportunities for one of podcasting's biggest new power players.

MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories (PRNewswire)

Cadence13's Steven Cohen Joins Global Content Company MrBallen Productions

John Allen, better known to his millions of fans globally as MrBallen, launched the hit series, MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stories earlier this year, rocketing straight to number one on Spotify's global podcast charts in a meteoric rise in the podcast's first 30 days. The show is true crime-focused while also exploring strange and mysterious occurrences, and continues to fascinate millions of fans as it maintains its position on the platform's top global charts each week with a staggering audience growth rate between 17%-20% month-over-month and no signs of slowing down. Beginning Monday, August 8, Allen will also be launching a podcast-dedicated YouTube channel where he will simulcast the audiovisual version of weekly podcast episodes to provide his audience with greater access to the content and lead the way in merging mediums to reach new audiences globally.

Continuing to connect to new and established audiences with his unique storytelling remains the priority for Allen, as well as syndicating content across digital, podcasting, and into TV and film with consistent growth across platforms. In under two years of operation, MrBallen Productions has brought on a team of over a dozen employees, rounding out a robust writer's room dedicated to developing IP across mediums with a concerted focus on audio. "We have a number of exciting projects in various stages of production and development, but I am personally so passionate about the podcast and overall podcasting medium as a platform for storytellers," said Allen. "I'm thrilled to have a legendary executive like Steven joining the team—his experience in the space is invaluable as we continue to scale the podcast and expand the overarching MrBallen podcast umbrella into a network dedicated to raising the bar and bringing the art of storytelling to new heights."

Throughout a storied career spanning music and audio, Cohen has worked with iconic musicians like Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash as a music industry publicist on behalf of producer Rick Rubin and American Recordings, amongst others, for more than a decade. He later launched the first national daily radio show about soccer—initially called "World Soccer Daily" and then "World Football Daily,"—on Sirius XM, served as a co-presenter on Fox Soccer Channel's "Fox Football Fone-In" television series for five seasons, and more. Most recently, Cohen helped launch production and ad-sales provider Cadence13, which was acquired by Audacy, where he spent seven years helping to build the company's direct-response advertising arm to become one of the leaders in the podcast industry. Cohen is also a veteran of the US Army's 101st Airborne Division, just as Allen himself is a former Navy SEAL.

"It is a real honor to have been asked by John to assume this role and be a part of something where we are taking a fabulous brand and giving it a voice and life in the podcasting space," said Cohen. "It was always important to me that what followed my time at Cadence13 was another opportunity to truly build something, and that is exactly what we are doing."

Cohen has already brought on industry executive and fellow Cadence13 veteran, Jennifer Wood to power the company's sales operations as the Podcast Operations Manager. Prior to Cadence13, Wood served at other industry leaders such as Veritone One, one of the largest AI-powered performance audio and influencer agencies, and has extensive background in departmental directing and managing account services across podcasting, radio, broadcast TV and more.

"To say I'm proud to have been asked to be a part of this groundbreaking brand, and at such a pivotal moment for John and the team, is an understatement," said Wood. "To be a contributor in this partnership, the continued success, and the growth of the MrBallen brand name, is monumental."

For more information follow @MrBallen on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and check out MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

About John Allen aka MrBallen

Top true crime podcast host, John Allen had a meteoric rise to fame in 2020, first on TikTok and then on YouTube where he quickly scaled his audience to become one of YouTube's biggest storytellers. Better known as "MrBallen," Allen is a former US Navy SEAL turned YouTube sensation who most recently launched his hit podcast, MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories. The podcast is true crime-focused while also exploring strange and mysterious occurrences, and routinely ranks in the top five on the overall Spotify Podcast charts each week, with a staggering audience growth rate between 17%-20% month-over-month since the show's inception in February 2022. Six months later the podcast is delivering seven million impressions a month with no signs of slowing down, as Allen continues to fascinate new and established audiences with unparalleled storytelling each week.

Press Inquiries

Ethos Group: TeamBallen@ethosgroup.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MrBallen Productions