5WPR Announces Expansion of Corporate Communications Practices

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the expansion of its corporate communications team. The agency services clients across B2B, consumer, and professional services sectors looking for financial communications, media training, and reputation or change management support.

5WPR possesses a strong history of driving media programs for various go public initiatives such as IPOs, SPACs, and direct listings. The agency boasts direct experience working with internal and external investor relations partners.

"It takes a highly coordinated team to navigate the complex events and announcements that accompany financial transactions and go public moments, especially in this volatile market," says 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We've been fortunate enough to build longstanding successful relationships with companies we've guided through the IPO process and to this day continue to handle their communications. As we expand our team, we look forward to offering these services to new client partners."

In addition to leading media for public offerings, 5W can support quarterly earnings, buy or sell-side M&A activity, funding rounds, buyouts, recapitalizations, leadership changes, and more. 5W's industry-leading clients and offerings have attracted top-tier talent, allowing the agency to build out a leadership team with comprehensive capabilities.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. Chairman Ronn Torossian was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

