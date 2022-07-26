St. Bernard Hospital Partners with BioVigil to Enhance Patient and Staff Safety, Reinforce Commitment of Safest and Highest Quality Care to their Community

Hospital serving Chicago's South Side communities implements industry's leading electronic hand hygiene monitoring technology

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Bernard Hospital, a leading Catholic community hospital and essential Safety-Net healthcare facility serving Chicago's South Side, has selected BioVigil's Hand Hygiene Monitoring Solution to help prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and provide peace of mind to patients, families, staff, and the community. With the implementation of the BioVigil Solution, St. Bernard chose cutting edge technology and analytics to support its ongoing commitment to be among the safest hospitals serving their unique community.

BioVigil is a leader in hand hygiene solutions (PRNewswire)

Hand hygiene compliance is largely recognized as one of the most critical patient safety measures to avoid preventable harm. It is now more important than ever to keep both the patients and staff as safe as possible. Poor hand hygiene contributes to 1.7 million HAIs annually – and 75,000 of those HAIs result in deaths.

"We wanted to share with our patients and families that we know patient safety is important to them. BioVigil Solution allows us to do that through visibility, transparency, and increasing compliance" said Michael Richardson, Chief Clinical, Quality & Patient Safety Officer. "When we decided to move to an electronic hand hygiene monitoring system, it needed to meet the needs of the organization and the employees who would be using it. The planning, contracting, installation, and education process could not have gone any smoother. With onsite visits, equipment checks, and reconfiguration as needed, BioVigil could answer all our questions and deal with our nuances as they arose. Over a month after installation, we gathered lots of incredible data insights from their analytics to enable our leaders to monitor their department and individual employees' overall compliance for better outcomes."

"BioVigil helps empower the healthcare team to work towards the prevention of HAIs" said Dr. Rochelle D. Bello, Director, Infection Prevention & Employee Health. "Understanding the importance of hand hygiene in the prevention of infections, we realized that our current manual method of monitoring hand hygiene was unable to provide the large quantity of detailed data needed to ensure overall hand hygiene compliance. In the interest of patient and staff safety, we looked into electronic hand hygiene monitoring systems, and after reviewing several companies, we chose BioVigil as many of the features embodied what we were looking for to help empower our healthcare team to work towards the prevention of HAIs with the ultimate goal of zero HAIs."

"BioVigil is a mission driven company that is passionate about saving lives by keeping patients and healthcare workers safe," Sanjay Gupta, CEO at BioVigil. "We are honored to partner with St. Bernard Hospital to provide the highest quality care in an under-served part of Chicago. Our values are so aligned, and we saw first-hand how deeply Mr. Richardson, Dr. Bello, and the entire team at St. Bernard genuinely care about providing the best and safest care to their community, even under challenging circumstances.'

BioVigil's technology helps hospitals ensure 97+% hand hygiene compliance, up to 80% reduction in Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), improved Leapfrog scores, and increased patient satisfaction scores. BioVigil has helped numerous customers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, with effective digital contact tracing and workflow optimization with cutting edge data analytics, helping healthcare providers to take care of patients and themselves in the safest possible environment.

About St. Bernard Hospital and Healthcare Center:

St. Bernard Hospital has served the Englewood community and Chicago's South Side since 1904. The hospital has 174 licensed beds and offers primary and specialty care, behavioral health services, dental care, imaging, and rehabilitation among its services. Their mission calls to care for the sick and promote the health of the residents in the community while witnessing the Christian values of respect, dignity, caring and compassion for all persons.

About BioVigil:

BioVigil is a leader in electronic hand hygiene monitoring. Innovating since 2012, BioVigil uses technology to increase hand hygiene compliance in healthcare facilities resulting in decreased healthcare acquired infections (HAIs), improved patient engagement, accessibility to data analytics and insights, and improved Leapfrog Group grades. Learn more at https://biovigil.com/

Media Contact:

