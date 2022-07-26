SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Infrastructure and Zymergen Inc.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZY), connected with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. ("Ginkgo") (NYSE: DNA). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive 0.9179 shares of Ginkgo common stock for each Zymergen share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.68 based upon Ginkgo's July 22, 2022 closing price of $2.92.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Zymergen's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Zymergen's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

