Senior Helpers Recognized by Fortune as a Top 100 Best Workplace for Millennials

Leading senior in-home care provider listed as the top ranked national homecare organization by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine

BALTIMORE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care, today announced it has been named to Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials list as the top ranked national homecare employer. The national, annual ranking recognizes the company's commitment to a positive workplace environment that equally prioritizes business and employee success.

(PRNewsfoto/Senior Helpers) (PRNewsfoto/Senior Helpers) (PRNewswire)

"Senior Helpers is pleased to be recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work as the top ranked national homecare agency on this year's Best Workplaces for Millennials list," said Peter Ross, Senior Helpers CEO. "This honor demonstrates our commitment to prioritizing overall employee well-being and further validates our pledge to improving not only the quality of life for our clients and their families but also our employees."

Conducted by Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, the ranking leverages anonymous survey responses from more than one million employees and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, and assesses how inclusive, fair, respectful and positive each company's work environment is. This prestigious list was finalized by measuring the differences in over 413,000 millennials' responses to those of other generations.

Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading in-home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program. As the highest measure of excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Clients also benefit from the company's Parkinson's Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson's Foundation's Centers of Excellence network.

"These companies value their millennial workers by showing genuine care, flexibility and purpose in ways that matter to this generation," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "They expect company values to be lived by their leaders, which, in turn, elicits their loyalty and trust. Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Millennials for their hard work."

The Great Place to Work Trust Index™ methodology is taken by millions of employees across thousands of companies annually. For nearly three decades, it has represented the gold standard in measuring workplace culture and employee engagement, and it is the benchmark for identifying and recognizing top-tier workplace experiences.

For more information on Senior Helpers, visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ .

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. The company is owned by Advocate Aurora Enterprises, a subsidiary of Advocate Aurora Health, one of the nation's largest health systems.

Learn more by visiting https://www.seniorhelpers.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Senior Helpers