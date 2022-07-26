Meridian's "Shots for Shoes" Campaign Provides New Shoes to Those Who Receive the COVID-19 Vaccine

DETROIT, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This July, Meridian of Michigan kicked off a new partnership with three local health providers to put brand new shoes on children and adults who receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

As the coronavirus and new emerging variants remain a very real threat in Michigan, people continue to test positive, and residents continue to be hospitalized. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone ages six months and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. To thank community members for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the "Shots for Shoes" campaign will provide eligible Meridian members with a gift card for a new pair of shoes.

"At Meridian, we believe it's vital to protect the health of our members and local communities by ensuring the vaccine is accessible in convenient locations where members feel safe and heard," said Dr. Kay Judge, Meridian's Chief Medical Officer. "We believe this is one way to overcome vaccine hesitancy, while also identifying other needs members may have like food and housing because health is more than just about healthcare."

Meridian members ages six months or older who receive any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (1st, 2nd, or booster) are eligible to receive a shoe store gift card from Shoe Dept. or Famous Footwear. Members can schedule their vaccinations at participating providers at Wayne County Healthy Communities (WCHC) in Hamtramck, Family Health Center in Kalamazoo, or Great Lakes Bay Health Centers in Saginaw. Walk-in appointments will also be accepted.

"As a Federally Qualified Health Center, our mission is to provide community members with healthcare services regardless of their ability to pay," said Dr. Raouf Seifeldin, Chief Medical Officer at WCHC. "We focus on addressing social determinants of health including transportation, interpretation, food resources, and more. We serve an underserved community with a low socioeconomic status. Therefore, being able to provide gift cards for shoes to those who have trouble purchasing basic necessities is fundamental. Ultimately, we do not want patients to have to choose between seeing a doctor or purchasing food and clothing. We want to work towards alleviating these barriers by providing patients with 'one-stop shop' access to a variety of different healthcare services."

"Shots for Shoes" runs through the end of the month. Gift cards will be mailed to members the end of the campaign.

Meridian has served Michigan residents since 1997 across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace plans. These efforts to get everyone vaccinated reinforce the company's long-standing commitment to supporting the whole-health of its local communities.

About Meridian

Meridian in Michigan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (Meridian), Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian). Meridian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, please visit mimeridian.com.

