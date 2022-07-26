MarginEdge Named 2022 Top Workplace by Washington Post and Washington Business Journal

ARLINGTON, Va., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarginEdge, a leading restaurant management software system, announces their recognition by both the Washington Post and the Washington Business Journal as one of the top places to work in the greater Washington D.C. area for 2022. This is MarginEdge's second year in a row making it onto the Washington Post 200 Best Workplaces list out of over 7,000 nominees, and their first being recognized by the Washington Business Journal.

Both lists recognize excellence in workplace culture and community for employers of all sizes across the D.C. metro area. The rankings are determined by direct employee feedback collected by third-party surveys. MarginEdge was recognized for their collaborative working environment and exceptional employee feedback describing the pride they take in their work and being a part of the MarginEdge team.

"MarginEdge is honored to have been recognized by both the Washington Post and Washington Business Journal for our dedication to our team," said CEO Bo Davis. "Our company culture has stayed true to our five core values even after growing more than 100% in the past year, and I'm proud to lead such a powerful, passionate group. We would not be where we are today without our amazing community."

As a team of former and current hospitality professionals, MarginEdge knows what it takes to run and support successful restaurants. Employees work together to reduce pain points for restaurant operators and carry with them deep empathy for the job because so many of them have been there. The MarginEdge team understands that their success comes down to providing the same service that restaurant operators provide to their guests.

"As we've grown through the years, it's been wonderful to see our close-knit, teamwork-oriented culture remain strong," said Co-Founder Roy Phillips. "Our devotion to supporting the people in the restaurant industry comes from a deep empathy for the hard work they do, and we embody that by motivating each other to help restaurants succeed together."

