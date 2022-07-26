Epson Installs 100th SurePress Digital Label Press in North America

Sticker Mule's Purchase of the SurePress L-6534VW UV Press Marks Epson America's 100th Unit Sold

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America today announced it has sold 100 SurePress® digital label presses in North America. The 100th unit was a SurePress L-6534VW UV press purchased by custom printing company Sticker Mule for its Amsterdam, N.Y. location. The SurePress portfolio is engineered to meet the production, quality and service and support demands of label converters, specialty printers and vertical manufacturers.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Epson helped us take over the online label market and it's a great honor to install the 100th Epson SurePress printer sold in North America," said Anthony Constantino, co-founder and CEO of Sticker Mule. "No one can touch the combination of Sticker Mule magic and Epson print quality. Not only is the SurePress a great machine, but the Epson team behind it is an innovative powerhouse. They deserve a big congratulations for reaching such a major milestone. I only wish we owned all 100."

Continuing its legacy as a trusted digital label and packaging press provider and innovator, Epson recently introduced two new SurePress digital label presses with fine-tuned feature sets for prime label converters and commercial printers. The SurePress L-6534VW with Digital Varnish or optional Orange Ink delivers reliable and repeatable high-speed printing of up to 2.0 million square feet per month.2 The new SurePress L-4733AW is the only digital press in its class with White Ink1 for prime labels and thin films.

"Our 100th SurePress installation in North America is a testament to the acceptance in the market of Epson technology for high-end digital inkjet label production," said Victor Gomez, director, Industrial Labels, Epson America. "We have installed presses at label converters of all sizes, as well as at promotional products printers, print-for-use sites, and many other traditional and non-traditional label and packaging providers. It's appropriate that this milestone was reached with the SurePress L-6534VW UV press at Sticker Mule, who coincidentally also bought the very first SurePress L-6534VW."

Epson SurePress digital label presses are engineered for flexibility and reliability, and with a remarkable color gamut, are designed to deliver accurate spot colors and gradients required for brand-quality color prime labels and packaging. SurePress presses are designed as a system with Epson manufactured components including ink, printheads, LED pinning and curing, offering stable, predictable production.

For additional information, visit www.epson.com/surepress. For inquiries in North America, contact:

Mark Elsbernd , (818) 620-2730 or Western Region:, (818) 620-2730 or mark.elsbernd@ea.epson.com

Bob Ochalla , (630) 710-6005 or Central Region:, (630) 710-6005 or bob.ochalla@ea.epson.com

Canada : Frank Connelly , (615) 585-9058 or Eastern Region and, (615) 585-9058 or frank.connelly@ea.epson.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Compared with similar digital label presses priced at $250,000 (USD) or less as of May 2022.

2 Verified by Epson Remote Management System.

EPSON and SurePress are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.