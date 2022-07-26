Credivera Joins Microsoft Partner Network as Verifiable Credentials Provider

CALGARY, AB, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Credivera, a global leader in the secure, open exchange of verifiable credentials and digital identity solutions, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Partner Network. In addition, it has been selected by Microsoft as a Microsoft Entra Verified ID solution provider. Credivera joins a list of internationally based companies in the Microsoft Partner Network who are leading the development of innovative digital identity tools, empowering individuals to completely own and control their unique digital identity. Recent market conditions, such as the emerging world of decentralized identity, the remote nature of today's global workforce, and the troubling increase in widespread identity theft, uniquely position Credivera as a trusted source of truth, supporting businesses and enterprises everywhere as they look to automate the verification of identity credentials for their workforce.

"We are in the business of verifiable career credentials and today's announcement is a major milestone for the entire Credivera team as we respond to the urgent demand for trusted digital identity and open standard solutions that enable secure, private information sharing. We're excited to represent Canada on a global stage within the Microsoft Partner Network alongside an esteemed list of companies and will continue to deliver innovative digital identity solutions for the workforce that return power and control into the hands of the individual, allowing each of us to own what we know and share what we want." said Dan Giurescu, Credivera co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Credivera's technology platform is built using Microsoft Azure SQL Database, Azure Active Directory, and is integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Power BI. Credivera also integrates with third-party HR and Safety programs, meaning that an individual's digital credentials, that are available in a Credivera digital wallet, are always accessible, always on, and always true for multiple contexts and scenarios. Beyond the advantages for individuals, key organizational benefits of the solution include enhanced systems productivity, a scalable global reach, definitive trust in fraud-free, valid workforce credentials, and eliminating any possibility of liability and risk.

About Credivera

TerraHub Technologies Inc., known as Credivera commercially, is the world's first secure, open exchange for verifiable credentials. A leader in workforce management and digital identity, Credivera gives employees, employers, and organizations that issue credentials increased productivity and control of how important credentials are stored and shared. The Credivera Exchange optimizes personal privacy and trust with up-to-date verifiable credentials secured in a digital wallet, resulting in reduced risk for all. Founded in 2017, with offices in Toronto and Calgary, Credivera supports regulated industries and global technology firms in over 30 countries worldwide. Get more out of what you know at credivera.com.

