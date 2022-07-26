CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES ROBERT J. HILB AS CEO

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Financial Group ("Choice" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Robert J. Hilb as CEO, following the retirement of J. Richard Braun, Founder and President of Choice.

Choice Financial Group is an insurance broker and industry leader that specializes in delivering strategic support for the profitable growth of property & casualty, life, health, and employee benefits insurance agencies. Choice is expanding its market presence through targeted acquisitions and organic growth. (PRNewsfoto/Choice Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

"Richard Braun was instrumental in building Choice into a leading agency and establishing its growth strategy. The Board is grateful for the contributions that Richard has made to the organization, and he will continue to serve on the Board as a valued resource to help inform and guide the Company's strategy," noted Scott Kauffman, member of the Board of Directors and Partner at Northlane Capital Partners.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Mr. Hilb was serving as a member of the Board of Directors and Head of M&A at Choice. Hilb has more than 35 years of insurance industry experience, including founding and serving as CEO of Hilb Group. During his tenure at Hilb Group, he established and led the M&A function, closing more than 50 transactions. Sean Eagle, member of the Board of Directors and Partner at Northlane Capital Partners, commented, "Bob is the natural option to lead the Company's next phase of growth. His successful track record in the industry provides the Board with tremendous confidence in his ability to execute key expansion initiatives and lead the organization."

"It has been a pleasure working with Richard Braun and the balance of the Choice executive team. I am excited for Choice's next chapter as the Company has several noteworthy initiatives underway, including continuing its active M&A strategy, and a highly attractive long-term outlook. The Choice executive team and I will continue to drive value for our customers and stakeholders and offer a compelling place to work for our associates," said Bob Hilb, CEO of Choice.

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 18 offices in eight states.

