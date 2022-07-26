BigID Announces Industry-Leading AWS Auto Detection for Granular Insight & Automation at AWS re:Inforce

Automatically discover discrete accounts across AWS, detect dark data, & monitor changes on the fly

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced extended auto-detection and automated discovery for AWS accounts and data sets, making it easier than ever for organizations to automatically find the accounts and data they have, and extend data protection across the cloud.

Available via the AWS Marketplace, organizations leveraging AWS Control Tower can now automate the deployment of BigID for improved visibility of data and control across their AWS environment. These expanded capabilities reduce complexity, cost, and time to insight for organizations managing their data in AWS.

With these new capabilities from BigID, customers can automatically find sensitive data, assets, and accounts inside AWS without manual processes or configurations. Additionally, customers can automatically provision roles and permissions across their multi-account environments, saving time, cost, and automating data scanning across multiple accounts and data sources.

"Now more than ever, AWS customers need to drive their security strategies from the data first," said Eran Gewurtz, Director of Product Management, Security at BigID. "By integrating BigID into their environments, customers can automatically detect accounts and sensitive data, streamline their policy management, accelerate their data classification and labeling, and reduce risk across their environment."

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

