DALLAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Successive Technologies, a US-headquartered next-gen (CMMI Level-3) technology consulting and services company specializing in digital transformation, has appointed Steve Dantas as Chief Growth Officer - with a focus on North America. Steve brings in more than two decades of leadership experience and has played key leadership roles at companies like Metafora (previously CarrierDirect), Sapient (acquired by Publicis Groupe), Vectorform (acquired by NTT), Vodafone, and Tata Consultancy Services. Steve has a stellar track record in successfully growing and scaling companies to 5X to 20X revenues. Steve's mandate is to build a strong consulting and technology team in the Americas, partner with top enterprise customers, and take Successive to the next level of growth.

Successive Technologies Appoints Steve Dantas as the Chief Growth Officer (PRNewswire)

Welcoming Steve Dantas to the leadership team, Sid Pandey , CEO says, "I look forward to Steve helping us achieve the next growth milestone for our North America business at Successive Technologies. His proactive mindset and ongoing quest to grow businesses make him a perfect culture fit for the company. We aim to aggressively scale our business growth strategies and values under his leadership in our US office. Welcome to the team, Steve, we look forward to defying gravity to scale to the next orbit under your strong leadership."

Gaurav Malik (Gary) , Chief Strategy Officer, added, "Onboarding Steve opens a lot of opportunities for Successive Technologies on a global level. Being an industry veteran with solid enterprise and entrepreneurial experience, Steve has driven considerable growth and scale for several organizations. As we look towards creating impact at scale, his skills will spearhead growth for our various business verticals. We believe his background is the kind of expertise we need at Successive Technologies to succeed in all spheres."

Sharing his excitement at joining the leadership team, Steve Dantas says, "I am very excited to join Successive Technologies, will continue to grow the company and do great work. My focus will be on growing our capabilities and client portfolio, and partnering with Successive's Global Leadership team to build extensive capabilities in Digital Commerce & CMS, Cloud Technologies, Enterprise Digital Transformation, and the Metaverse."

About Successive Technologies

Founded in 2012, Successive Technologies specializes in digital transformation and consulting. The team of experts and skilled professionals here empower clients to build a future-proof application with a robust foundation, a unique perspective on problem-solving, and a digital native mindset. By using human-centered design methodologies, superior engineering skills, and Agile delivery, Successive helps customers re-imagine their business efficiently.

Deloitte has recognized Successive Technologies as one of the Top 50 fastest-growing technology companies for three years. Successive has a global 800+ strong workforce that caters to customers across the globe.

For more information, please write to marketing@successive.tech or visit www.successive.tech

