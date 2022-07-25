QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 PM PT to review and discuss the company's results.

What: QuinStreet Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Time: 2:00 PM PT Dial in: +1 800 207 0148 (domestic)

+1 323 701 0170 (international)

Passcode: 462709 Replay Instructions: +1 888-203-1112 (domestic)

+1 719-457-0820 (international)

Passcode: 9611610 Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/23w8fgui

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplace technologies and services for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Investor Contact:

Erica Abrams

eabrams@Edisongroup.com

