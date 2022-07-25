CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Dentsply Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2022

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Dentsply Sirona Inc. ("Dentsply") (NASDAQ: XRAY) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Dentsply's common stock between June 9, 2021, and May 9, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Dentsply, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the filed complaint, defendants orchestrated a scheme to inflate Dentsply's revenue and earnings by manipulating the Company's accounting for a distributor rebate program so that senior executives would be eligible for significant cash and stock-based incentive compensation. In order to facilitate this scheme, Dentsply and its executives made numerous false and misleading statements to investors during the class period. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, Dentsply's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

DEADLINE: August 1, 2022

Aggrieved Dentsply investors only have until August 1, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

