Top agent Raleigh Green joins the No. 1 luxury brokerage in North Texas, forms new group to serve clients in Fort Worth, Dallas and beyond

Two powerhouses come together as The Raleigh Green Real Estate Group launches at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce that Fort Worth native Raleigh Green has joined the brokerage's dynamic Fort Worth office, where he has also launched The Raleigh Green Real Estate Group to serve clients across North Texas. Green is one of the foremost luxury real estate advisors in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, receiving five-star reviews from all his clients.

A proven leader, a top producer and a skilled negotiator, Green has the Texas connections, the market insight and now the global reach of the Sotheby's International Realty network to be the agent his clients trust with every real estate need, anywhere. He is dedicated to realizing optimal results for his clients — regardless of a property's price point — by pursuing total excellence at every stage of their buying and selling journey. Innovation and hard work are not just buzzwords to Green: They are the characteristics of his work ethic and commitment to authentic relationships that inspire such fierce client loyalty.

Says one: "Raleigh is detail-oriented and a laser-focused advocate for his clients. He leaves no detail to chance and is willing to help in any manner to make the selling and buying process seamless and stress-free for all parties. It is impossible that there is a better real estate professional in the metroplex than Raleigh Green."

Says Green about his move to Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty: "In this market, it's essential for a luxury real estate advisor to have an exceptional support team, innovative technology and visionary leaders. After looking at other brokerages, I was impressed with the ability of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty to offer it all. From the CEO's desk to the front desk, this brokerage could not be more supportive. I only see this maturing as our relationship continues."

Says Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty CEO Robbie Briggs: "We are so excited that Raleigh has joined us. He has what it takes, and he has mastered this business. He exudes experience, savvy and energy, all grounded in integrity. He is an entrepreneur — one who absolutely gets real estate."

Green was born and raised in Fort Worth and is a former NCAA Division 1 athlete at The University of Texas at Austin, a graduate of Texas Christian University in Fort Worth and an MBA graduate from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He is active in his Fort Worth community and serves on the boards of the Monticello Neighborhood Association and Agenda Jesus. He is also a leader at Christ Chapel Bible Church, where he, his wife and son are members. (A fun fact: Raleigh's community knowledge and associations have earned him the nickname "The Mayor of Fort Worth.") He continues to raise capital for his consulting group, Emerald Consulting Partners.

At Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, Green joins nearly 400 expert colleagues based in offices across North Texas: Dallas, Fort Worth, Southlake, Lakewood and Plano.

