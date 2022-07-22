Swedish Match: Half Year Report January - June 2022

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Group sales and operating profit increased strongly on the back of continued solid momentum for the US smokefree business and currency tailwind.

Group sales increased by 23 percent to 5,561 MSEK (4,505). In local currencies, Group sales increased by 11 percent for the second quarter.

Group operating profit increased to 2,227 MSEK (1,956).

Operating profit from product segments increased by 14 percent to 2,271 MSEK (1,988). In local currencies, operating profit from product segments 1) increased by 1 percent for the second quarter.

In local currencies, operating profit grew by 14 percent for the Smokefree product segment despite higher market investments across geographies to support future growth. For the Cigars product segment, operating profit declined, impacted by lower volumes. For Lights, underlying operating profit increased, but items of temporary nature drove a decline in reported operating profit.

Profit after tax increased to 1,624 MSEK (1,441).

Earnings per share increased by 17 percent to 1.07 SEK (0.92).

The full year outlook for 2022, found on page 14, has been updated based on developments during the first six months.

1) Excludes Other operations and larger one-time items.

For the full report: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Financial-reports/Interim-reports/

Swedish Match telephone conference

A telephone conference will be held today, Friday, July 22 at 2:00 p.m. (CET), (1:00 p.m. UK time). At this time we will review and comment on the results. Participants will include Lars Dahlgren, Anders Larsson, and Emmett Harrison.

Listen to the telephone conference: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/Webcasts-and-audiocasts/

Telephone conference presentation: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/

Contacts:

Lars Dahlgren, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone +46 8 658 0441

Anders Larsson, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Group Finance

Phone +46 10 139 3006

Emmett Harrison, Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Phone +46 70 938 0173

Johan Levén, Investor Relations and Business Analysis Manager

Phone +46 70 207 2116

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.15 a.m. CET on July 22, 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2004/3604177/1606674.pdf Swedish Match Q2 2022_ENG

View original content:

SOURCE Swedish Match