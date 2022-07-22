Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

9th Annual Youth for Justice Summer Academy Begins in San Rafael

Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

YFJ SUMMER ACADEMY 2022
ACADEMIA DE VERANO JOVENES POR LA JUSTICIA

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice & Youth for Justice are pleased to announce the 9th annual Youth for Justice Summer Academy will begin Monday July 25th at the Canal Neighborhood headquarters of Alcohol Justice.

Alcohol Justice logo. (PRNewsFoto/Alcohol Justice)
Alcohol Justice logo. (PRNewsFoto/Alcohol Justice)(PRNewswire)

WHERE: 

24 Belvedere St., San Rafael, CA 94901

WHEN:     

July 25 to August 5 --  TIME 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

WHY:  

30 youth participants will be learning about our local environment, creating green spaces in the community, cooking healthy with produce from local gardens, art projects and more

WHO: 

Instructors:


Don Ernesto Olmos, Mayan elder/teacher/artist


Katya McCulloch, Artist/TeamWorks Art Mentorship Program


Maite Duran, Drug Free Communities Project Coordinator at Alcohol Justice.

WHAT:

Day trips to:


Olompali State Park, Novato – to learn about the area's original inhabitants


Oakland/Berkeley–for a mural tour, guided by of one of the muralist artists


China Camp–for a fun day of mountain biking

This two week summer camp provides unique opportunities for in-depth conversations with young people about life, leadership, and being agents of change guided by the Youth for Justice "Four Pillar Philosophy" of, Health and Healing, Nature Connection, Culture and History of Latino/Indigenous Peoples, and Community Organizing to Prevent Alcohol and Other Drug Harm.

The program is proudly sponsored by:

For events occurring July 25August 5, 2022
CONTACT: Michael Scippa 415 548-0492
Maite Duran  415 717-1099

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/9th-annual-youth-for-justice-summer-academy-begins-in-san-rafael-301591834.html

SOURCE Alcohol Justice

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.