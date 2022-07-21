VIAAS Integration with Hanwha Techwin Delivers Pure Cloud Video Surveillance as a Service for Wisenet Cameras, Enabling Unparalleled Deployment Flexibility and Scalability

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAAS, a leader in "Pure Cloud" video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) through a collaboration with Hanwha Techwin, have integrated our award winning Cloud Video Management Solution (VMS) and VIAAS Secure Cloud video storage with Wisenet Q, X and P Series cameras up to 5MP.

Video surveillance is increasingly important. Surveillance cameras not only record video but often serve as a crime deterrent. (PRNewswire)

The technology integration allows customers to purchase Wisenet cameras from their vendor of choice and install the VIAAS application, enabling a camera to Cloud video surveillance environment. Cameras operating with the VIAAS application connect to the VIAAS Secure Cloud without the need for DVR's, NVR's, servers or gateways. VIAAS's patented Bandwidth Shaping™ technology allows the cameras to store video onboard initially, and trickle to the Cloud at a rate and a schedule assigned by the user based on bandwidth availability at each site. VIAAS also dynamically manages network bandwidth among cameras at each customer site based on recording activity and available onboard storage.

Additionally, customers with existing Wisenet Q, X or P series cameras can migrate to the VIAAS solution, eliminating legacy DVR's, NVR's, servers and video management systems (VMS).

This is the first implementation of VIAAS Pure Cloud video surveillance available for off-the-shelf cameras from any manufacturer. VIAAS selected Hanwha Techwin Wisenet cameras due to their excellent reputation for performance and value, as well as their Open Platform integration partnership.

"We are delighted to advance this technology integration with Hanwha Techwin. The integration expands the cameras available to our customers from a handful, to dozens of Wisenet Q, X, and P Series models up to 5MP, with expanded features and higher performance. This will not only benefit our end users, but also enables new opportunities for our valued partners and resellers" said Matt Connolly, CEO of VIAAS.

"Carneros Resort & Spa has been a VIAAS Cloud Video Surveillance customer for nearly three years. The Cloud platform allows us to seamlessly expand coverage of our 27-acre property as needed, with just cameras and service plans. The introduction of the Hanwha Techwin Wisenet cameras significantly expands the features and models available to us on the VIAAS Cloud platform. We are currently deploying new Wisenet cameras to meet the needs of our growing business to safeguard our guests and investments." Jonathan Vail, Director of IT, Carneros Resort & Spa, Napa, California.

Hanwha Techwin Wisenet camera owners can demo the VIAAS solution at no charge and with no obligation for a period of two weeks. Cameras can be easily returned to their factory specifications if the customer chooses. For more information about the risk free trial, visit the VIAAS Resources Page.

ABOUT VIAAS

Founded in 2008, VIAAS (Video Intelligence as a Service) was developed to deliver a simplified and highly scalable commercial video surveillance solution to customers worldwide. VIAAS can accommodate a single camera or thousands of cameras in a single customer account, with professional video management, analytics and user administration, all managed through the web or VIAAS mobile applications. VIAAS offers 5 service plans for each camera, allowing customers to mix and match the service plans in a manner that best meets their needs.

VIAAS does not require traditional surveillance components like DVR/NVR's, gateways, servers or local storage devices. The cameras can be deployed one at a time, or as many as needed. Customers with geographically distributed facilities and large deployments benefit from the value delivered by the VIAAS pure cloud environment.

VIAAS Cloud Service is sold through authorized resellers and distribution partners in North America. VIAAS is headquartered in Campbell, California. For more information, please visit www.viaas.com, email info@viaas.com or call (888) 606-7461

ABOUT HANWHA TECHWIN

Hanwha Techwin offers a comprehensive line of security and video surveillance solutions which include IP cameras that support up to 8K resolution, a video management system, video and audio analytics, multi-sensor technologies and device integration with a host of 3rd party application providers. Our intelligent surveillance solutions are used globally, securing people, property and data across a range of industries including retail, transportation, education, banking, healthcare, hospitality, airports and more.

