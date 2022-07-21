KEYCORP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $504 MILLION, OR $.54 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Positive operating leverage compared to the prior quarter and year-ago period
Revenue up 6% from the prior quarter, driven by growth in net interest income
Strong loan growth across commercial and consumer businesses
Credit quality remains strong with net charge-offs to average loans of 16 basis points
Expanded Laurel Road's offering for healthcare professionals and completed acquisition of GradFin
CLEVELAND, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $504 million, or $.54 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022. This compared to $420 million, or $.45 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $698 million, or $.72 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021.
Key's second quarter results demonstrate the strength and resiliency of both our business model and our team, while navigating dynamic market conditions. We remain well positioned to support our clients through the economic cycle.
This quarter, we continued to gain market share and deepen client relationships in both our commercial and consumer businesses, resulting in strong loan growth across our franchise. Additionally, we expanded Laurel Road's targeted offering to nurses and completed the acquisition of GradFin, a leading loan counselor for healthcare professionals.
The quality of our balance sheet continues to be a strength, as we focus on delivering sound, profitable growth. Credit quality remains strong, supported by our strong risk culture and disciplined underwriting practices.
We delivered positive operating leverage. Further, we remain confident in our ability to make continued progress against our long-term financial targets and to deliver value for all of our stakeholders.
- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO
Selected Financial Highlights
Dollars in millions, except per share data
Change 2Q22 vs.
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 504
$ 420
$ 698
20.0 %
(27.8) %
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per
.54
.45
.72
20.0
(25.0)
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)
20.90 %
14.12 %
21.34 %
N/A
N/A
Return on average total assets from continuing operations
1.16
.99
1.63
N/A
N/A
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)
9.2
9.4
9.9
N/A
N/A
Book value at period end
$ 13.48
$ 14.43
$ 16.75
(6.6)
(19.5)
Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations
2.61 %
2.46 %
2.52 %
N/A
N/A
(a)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(b)
June 30, 2022 ratio is estimated.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
Dollars in millions
Change 2Q22 vs.
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
Net interest income (TE)
$ 1,104
$ 1,020
$ 1,023
8.2 %
7.9 %
Noninterest income
688
676
750
1.8
(8.3)
Total revenue
$ 1,792
$ 1,696
$ 1,773
5.7 %
1.1 %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022 and the net interest margin was 2.61%. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $81 million and the net interest margin increased by nine basis points. Net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from higher earning asset balances, a favorable balance sheet mix, and higher interest rates. Net interest income and the net interest margin were negatively impacted by the exit of the indirect auto loan portfolio and lower loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").
Compared to the first quarter of 2022, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $84 million and the net interest margin increased by 15 basis points. Net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from a favorable balance sheet mix and higher interest rates, partly offset by lower loan fees related to the PPP and higher interest-bearing deposit costs. Net interest income also benefited from one additional day in the quarter.
Noninterest Income
Dollars in millions
Change 2Q22 vs.
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
Trust and investment services income
$ 137
$ 136
$ 133
.7 %
3.0 %
Investment banking and debt placement fees
149
163
217
(8.6)
(31.3)
Service charges on deposit accounts
96
91
83
5.5
15.7
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
28
32
36
(12.5)
(22.2)
Corporate services income
88
90
55
(2.2)
60.0
Cards and payments income
85
80
113
6.3
(24.8)
Corporate-owned life insurance income
35
31
30
12.9
16.7
Consumer mortgage income
14
21
26
(33.3)
(46.2)
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
45
36
44
25.0
2.3
Other income
11
(4)
13
375.0
(15.4)
Total noninterest income
$ 688
$ 676
$ 750
1.8 %
(8.3) %
Compared to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased by $62 million. The decrease was largely due to investment banking and debt placement fees, down $68 million, reflecting a slowdown in capital markets activity. Other drivers for the decrease include cards and payments income and consumer mortgage income, down $28 million and $12 million, respectively. Cards and payments income decreased as a result of lower levels of prepaid card activity. Consumer mortgage income decreased reflecting higher balance sheet retention as well as lower gain on sale margins. Partially offsetting the decrease was a $33 million increase in corporate services income, due to higher derivatives trading income.
Compared to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased by $12 million. The primary drivers were other income, which increased $15 million, reflecting market-related adjustments in the prior quarter and commercial mortgage servicing, up $9 million, as a result of higher special servicing fees. Partially offsetting the increase was a $14 million decrease in investment banking and debt placement fees, related to a slowdown in capital markets activity.
Noninterest Expense
Dollars in millions
Change 2Q22 vs.
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
Personnel expense
$ 607
$ 630
$ 623
(3.7) %
(2.6) %
Nonpersonnel expense
471
440
453
7.0
4.0
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,078
$ 1,070
1,076
.7 %
.2 %
Key's noninterest expense was $1.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $2 million from the year-ago period. Nonpersonnel expense increased $18 million, including an increase in other expense, due to higher travel and entertainment, as well as an increase in computer processing expense. Personnel expense decreased $16 million, driven by lower incentive and stock-based compensation, reflecting lower production related incentives, partially offset by an increase in salaries and contract labor, as a result of higher merit increases and technology contract labor.
Compared to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased $8 million. The increase was driven by nonpersonnel expense, which increased $31 million, largely due to higher other expense, reflecting increased travel and entertainment. Other contributing factors for the linked quarter increase include higher marketing expense and net occupancy expense. Partially offsetting the linked quarter increase was a $23 million decrease in personnel expense. The decrease was related to lower incentive and stock-based compensation as a result of lower production-related incentives and lower employee benefits expense.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Average Loans
Dollars in millions
Change 2Q22 vs.
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 53,858
$ 51,574
$ 51,808
4.4 %
4.0 %
Other commercial loans
21,173
20,556
19,034
3.0
11.2
Total consumer loans
34,107
31,632
29,972
7.8
13.8
Total loans
$ 109,138
$ 103,762
$ 100,814
5.2 %
8.3 %
(a)
Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $153 million, $141 million, and $132 million of assets from commercial credit cards at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
Average loans were $109.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $8.3 billion compared to the second quarter of 2021. Commercial loans increased by $4.2 billion, reflecting strength in commercial mortgage real estate loans and core commercial and industrial loans, which mitigated the impact of a $6.8 billion decline in PPP balances. Consumer loans increased $4.1 billion, due to strength from Key's consumer mortgage business and Laurel Road, partly offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio.
Compared to the first quarter of 2022, average loans increased by $5.4 billion. Commercial loans increased $2.9 billion, reflecting strength in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans. Consumer loans increased $2.5 billion, driven by continued strength in Key's consumer mortgage business and Laurel Road.
Average Deposits
Dollars in millions
Change 2Q22 vs.
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
Non-time deposits
$ 144,012
$ 146,426
$ 139,480
(1.6) %
3.2 %
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,487
1,639
2,212
(9.3)
(32.8)
Other time deposits
1,972
2,098
2,630
(6.0)
(25.0)
Total deposits
$ 147,471
$ 150,163
$ 144,322
(1.8) %
2.2 %
Cost of total deposits
.06 %
.04 %
.05 %
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not Applicable
Average deposits totaled $147.5 billion for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $3.1 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. The increase reflects growth from consumer and commercial relationships, including higher commercial escrow and retail deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposits.
Compared to the first quarter of 2022, average deposits decreased by $2.7 billion, largely reflecting seasonal commercial outflows and public sector deposit outflows related to stimulus funds.
ASSET QUALITY
Dollars in millions
Change 2Q22 vs.
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
Net loan charge-offs
$ 44
$ 33
$ 22
33.3 %
100.0 %
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.16 %
.13 %
.09 %
N/A
N/A
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 429
$ 439
$ 694
(2.3)
(38.2)
Nonperforming assets at period end
463
467
738
(0.9)
(37.3)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
1,099
1,105
1,220
(0.5)
(9.9)
Allowance for credit losses
1,272
1,271
1,372
0.1
(7.3)
Provision for credit losses
45
83
(222)
(45.8)
120.3
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
256.2 %
251.7 %
175.8 %
N/A
N/A
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
296.5
289.5
197.7
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not Applicable
Key's provision for credit losses was $45 million, compared to a net benefit of $222 million in the second quarter of 2021 and provision of $83 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $44 million, or .16% of average total loans. These results compare to $22 million, or .09%, for the second quarter of 2021 and $33 million, or .13%, for the first quarter of 2022. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.3 billion, or 1.13% of total period-end loans at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.36% at June 30, 2021, and 1.19% at March 31, 2022.
At June 30, 2022, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $429 million, which represented .38% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .69% at June 30, 2021, and .41% at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2022, totaled $463 million, and represented .41% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .73% at June 30, 2021, and .44% at March 31, 2022.
CAPITAL
Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at June 30, 2022.
Capital Ratios
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
Common Equity Tier 1 (a)
9.2 %
9.4 %
9.9 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
10.4
10.7
11.3
Total risk based capital (a)
12.0
12.4
13.2
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
5.3
6.0
7.4
Leverage (a)
8.8
8.6
8.7
(a)
June 30, 2022 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
(b)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
Key's capital position remained strong in the second quarter of 2022. As shown in the preceding table, at June 30, 2022, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.2% and 10.4%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 5.3% at June 30, 2022.
Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 12 basis points.
Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding
In thousands
Change 2Q22 vs.
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
Shares outstanding at beginning of period
932,398
928,850
972,587
.4 %
(4.1) %
Open market repurchases, repurchases under the accelerated repurchase
(24)
(1,707)
(13,304)
(98.6)
(99.8)
Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)
269
5,255
993
(94.9)
(72.9)
Shares outstanding at end of period
932,643
932,398
960,276
— %
(2.9) %
During the second quarter of 2022, Key declared a dividend of $.195 per common share.
LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS
The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.
Major Business Segments
Dollars in millions
Change 2Q22 vs.
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
Revenue from continuing operations (TE)
Consumer Bank
$ 824
$ 799
$ 852
3.1 %
(3.3) %
Commercial Bank
844
810
871
4.2
(3.1)
Other (a)
124
87
50
42.5
148.0
Total
$ 1,792
$ 1,696
$ 1,773
5.7 %
1.1 %
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
Consumer Bank
$ 107
$ 70
$ 257
52.9 %
(58.4) %
Commercial Bank
315
283
432
11.3
(27.1)
Other (a)
108
94
35
14.9
208.6
Total
$ 530
$ 447
$ 724
18.6 %
(26.8) %
(a)
Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Consumer Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 2Q22 vs.
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 570
$ 543
$ 599
5.0 %
(4.8) %
Noninterest income
254
256
253
(.8)
.4
Total revenue (TE)
824
799
852
3.1
(3.3)
Provision for credit losses
8
43
(70)
(81.4)
111.4
Noninterest expense
676
663
584
2.0
15.8
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
140
93
338
50.5
(58.6)
Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments
33
23
81
43.5
(59.3)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 107
$ 70
$ 257
52.9 %
(58.4) %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 40,818
$ 38,637
$ 40,598
5.6 %
.5 %
Total assets
43,868
41,814
43,818
4.9
.1
Deposits
91,256
91,468
88,412
(.2)
3.2
Assets under management at period end
$ 49,003
$ 53,707
$ 51,013
(8.8) %
(3.9) %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Consumer Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 2Q22 vs.
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 104
$ 106
$ 104
(1.9) %
— %
Service charges on deposit accounts
59
54
48
9.3
22.9
Cards and payments income
62
57
62
8.8
—
Consumer mortgage income
14
21
26
(33.3)
(46.2)
Other noninterest income
15
18
13
(16.7)
15.4
Total noninterest income
$ 254
$ 256
$ 253
(.8) %
.4 %
Average deposit balances
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 57,884
$ 58,625
$ 56,038
(1.3) %
3.3 %
Savings deposits
7,515
7,233
6,523
3.9
15.2
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,375
1,520
2,083
(9.5)
(34.0)
Other time deposits
1,966
2,090
2,616
(5.9)
(24.8)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
22,516
22,000
21,152
2.3
6.4
Total deposits
$ 91,256
$ 91,468
$ 88,412
(.2) %
3.2 %
Other data
Branches
978
993
1,014
Automated teller machines
1,284
1,308
1,329
Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (2Q22 vs. 2Q21)
- Net income attributable to Key of $107 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $257 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $29 million, compared to the second quarter of 2021, related to the sale of the indirect auto portfolio, partially offset by strong consumer mortgage and Laurel Road balance sheet growth
- Average loans and leases increased $220 million, or 0.5%, from the second quarter of 2021, driven by growth in consumer mortgage and Laurel Road, largely offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio
- Average deposits increased $2.8 billion, or 3.2%, from the second quarter of 2021, driven by higher retail deposits
- Provision for credit losses increased $78 million, compared to the second quarter of 2021, due to a reserve release in the year-ago quarter as uncertainty caused by the pandemic subsided
- Noninterest income increased $1 million, or 0.4%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by a decline in consumer mortgage income, reflecting lower gain on sale margins and higher balance sheet retention
- Noninterest expense increased $92 million, or 15.8%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by higher salary and employee benefits expense, as well as investments in digital, security, and fraud
Commercial Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 2Q22 vs.
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 440
$ 415
$ 417
6.0 %
5.5 %
Noninterest income
404
395
454
2.3
(11.0)
Total revenue (TE)
844
810
871
4.2
(3.1)
Provision for credit losses
37
41
(131)
9.8
128.2
Noninterest expense
414
417
451
(.7)
(8.2)
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
393
352
551
11.6
(28.7)
Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments
78
69
119
13.0
(34.5)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 315
$ 283
$ 432
11.3 %
(27.1) %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 67,834
$ 64,701
$ 59,953
4.8 %
13.1 %
Loans held for sale
1,016
1,323
1,341
(23.2)
(24.2)
Total assets
78,824
74,860
69,101
5.3
14.1
Deposits
54,864
57,289
54,814
(4.2) %
0.1 %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Commercial Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 2Q22 vs.
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 33
$ 30
$ 27
10.0 %
22.2 %
Investment banking and debt placement fees
149
163
215
(8.6)
(30.7)
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
27
32
35
(15.6)
(22.9)
Corporate services income
80
82
47
(2.4)
70.2
Service charges on deposit accounts
36
36
34
—
5.9
Cards and payments income
23
22
49
4.5
(53.1)
Payments and services income
139
140
130
(0.7)
6.9
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
45
36
44
25.0
2.3
Other noninterest income
11
(6)
3
283.3
266.7
Total noninterest income
$ 404
$ 395
$ 454
2.3 %
(11.0) %
Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (2Q22 vs. 2Q21)
- Net income attributable to Key of $315 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $432 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $23 million, compared to the second quarter of 2021, reflecting core loan growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans and higher interest rates, partially offset by lower loan fees from the PPP
- Average loan and lease balances increased $7.9 billion, compared to the second quarter of 2021, reflecting growth in core commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans, partially offset by a decline in PPP balances
- Average deposit balances increased $50 million, or 0.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, driven by growth in targeted relationships and higher commercial escrow deposits, partially offset by outflows in interest-bearing deposits
- Provision for credit losses increased $168 million, compared to the second quarter of 2021, due to a reserve release in the year-ago period as uncertainty caused by the pandemic subsided
- Noninterest income decreased $50 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower investment banking and debt placement fees and lower cards and payments income, partially offset by an increase in corporate services income
- Noninterest expense decreased $37 million, or 8.2%, from the second quarter of 2021, driven by lower incentive compensation, reflecting a decrease in investment banking and debt placement fees
*******************************************
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion at June 30, 2022.
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, and the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on us, our clients, our third-party service providers, and the markets. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.
*****
KeyCorp
Second Quarter 2022
Financial Supplement
Page
12
Financial Highlights
14
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
16
Consolidated Balance Sheets
17
Consolidated Statements of Income
18
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
20
Noninterest Expense
20
Personnel Expense
21
Loan Composition
21
Loans Held for Sale Composition
21
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
21
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
23
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
23
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
23
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
24
Line of Business Results
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 1,104
$ 1,020
$ 1,023
Noninterest income
688
676
750
Total revenue (TE)
1,792
1,696
1,773
Provision for credit losses
45
83
(222)
Noninterest expense
1,078
1,070
1,076
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
530
447
724
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
3
1
5
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
533
448
729
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
504
420
698
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
3
1
5
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
507
421
703
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .54
$ .45
$ .73
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.55
.46
.73
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
.54
.45
.72
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
.54
.45
.73
Cash dividends declared
.195
.195
.185
Book value at period end
13.48
14.43
16.75
Tangible book value at period end
10.40
11.41
13.81
Market price at period end
17.23
22.38
20.65
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
1.16 %
.99 %
1.63 %
Return on average common equity
16.17
11.45
17.54
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
20.90
14.12
21.34
Net interest margin (TE)
2.61
2.46
2.52
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
59.5
62.4
59.9
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
1.16 %
.99 %
1.64 %
Return on average common equity
16.27
11.47
17.67
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
21.03
14.15
21.49
Net interest margin (TE)
2.60
2.46
2.55
Loan to deposit (c)
78.3
72.9
70.4
Capital ratios at period end
Key shareholders' equity to assets
7.7 %
8.5 %
9.9 %
Key common shareholders' equity to assets
6.7
7.4
8.9
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
5.3
6.0
7.4
Common Equity Tier 1 (d)
9.2
9.4
9.9
Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)
10.4
10.7
11.3
Total risk-based capital (d)
12.0
12.4
13.2
Leverage (d)
8.8
8.6
8.7
Asset quality — from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 44
$ 33
$ 22
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
.16 %
.13 %
.09 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,099
$ 1,105
$ 1,220
Allowance for credit losses
1,272
1,271
1,372
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
.98 %
1.04 %
1.21 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.13
1.19
1.36
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
256.2
251.7
175.8
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
296.5
289.5
197.7
Nonperforming loans at period-end
$ 429
$ 439
$ 694
Nonperforming assets at period-end
463
467
738
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.38 %
.41 %
.69 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.41
.44
.73
Trust assets
Assets under management
$ 49,003
$ 53,707
$ 51,013
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,414
17,110
17,003
Branches
978
993
1,014
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
$ 7
$ 6
$ 6
Financial Highlights (continued)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Six months ended
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 2,124
$ 2,035
Noninterest income
1,364
1,488
Total revenue (TE)
3,488
3,523
Provision for credit losses
128
(315)
Noninterest expense
2,148
2,147
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
977
1,342
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
4
9
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
981
1,351
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
924
1,289
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
4
9
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
928
1,298
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 1.00
$ 1.34
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
1.00
1.35
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
.99
1.33
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
—
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
1.00
1.34
Cash dividends paid
.39
.37
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
1.08 %
1.55 %
Return on average common equity
13.62
16.33
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
17.15
19.88
Net interest margin (TE)
2.53
2.56
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
60.9
60.1
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
1.08 %
1.55 %
Return on average common equity
13.68
16.45
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
17.23
20.02
Net interest margin (TE)
2.53
2.57
Asset quality — from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 77
$ 136
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.15 %
.27 %
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,262
17,046
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
13
13
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(c)
Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.
(d)
June 30, 2022, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in millions)
The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."
The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.
The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.
The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
Three months ended
Six months ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end
Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 14,427
$ 15,308
$ 17,941
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,868
2,810
2,828
Preferred Stock (b)
1,856
1,856
1,856
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 9,703
$ 10,642
$ 13,257
Total assets (GAAP)
$ 187,008
$ 181,221
$ 181,115
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,868
2,810
2,828
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 184,140
$ 178,411
$ 178,287
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
5.27 %
5.96 %
7.44 %
Pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 1,097
$ 1,014
$ 1,017
$ 2,111
$ 2,022
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
7
6
6
13
13
Noninterest income
688
676
750
1,364
1,488
Less: Noninterest expense
1,078
1,070
1,076
2,148
2,147
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$ 714
$ 626
$ 697
$ 1,340
$ 1,376
Average tangible common equity
Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 14,398
$ 16,780
$ 17,859
$ 15,583
$ 17,814
Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)
2,827
2,814
2,840
2,821
2,840
Preferred stock (average)
1,900
1,900
1,900
1,900
1,900
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 9,671
$ 12,066
$ 13,119
$ 10,862
$ 13,074
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
$ 504
$ 420
$ 698
$ 924
$ 1,289
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
9,671
12,066
13,119
10,862
13,074
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-
20.90 %
14.12 %
21.34 %
17.15 %
19.88 %
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 507
$ 421
$ 703
$ 928
$ 1,298
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
9,671
12,066
13,119
10,862
13,074
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)
21.03 %
14.15 %
21.49 %
17.23 %
20.02 %
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Six months ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Cash efficiency ratio
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$ 1,078
$ 1,070
$ 1,076
$ 2,148
$ 2,147
Less: Intangible asset amortization
12
11
14
23
29
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 1,066
$ 1,059
$ 1,062
$ 2,125
$ 2,118
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 1,097
$ 1,014
$ 1,017
$ 2,111
$ 2,022
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
7
6
6
13
13
Noninterest income
688
676
750
1,364
1,488
Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 1,792
$ 1,696
$ 1,773
$ 3,488
$ 3,523
Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
59.5 %
62.4 %
59.9 %
60.9 %
60.1 %
(a)
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, intangible assets exclude $2 million, $2 million, and $4 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables.
(b)
Net of capital surplus.
(c)
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $2 million, $3 million, and $4 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $2 million, and $4 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables.
GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in millions)
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
Assets
Loans
$ 112,390
$ 106,600
$ 100,730
Loans held for sale
1,306
1,170
1,537
Securities available for sale
42,437
43,681
34,638
Held-to-maturity securities
8,186
6,871
6,175
Trading account assets
809
848
851
Short-term investments
2,456
3,881
20,460
Other investments
969
722
635
Total earning assets
168,553
163,773
165,026
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,099)
(1,105)
(1,220)
Cash and due from banks
678
684
792
Premises and equipment
638
647
785
Goodwill
2,752
2,694
2,673
Other intangible assets
118
118
159
Corporate-owned life insurance
4,343
4,340
4,304
Accrued income and other assets
10,529
9,544
7,966
Discontinued assets
496
526
630
Total assets
$ 187,008
$ 181,221
$ 181,115
Liabilities
Deposits in domestic offices:
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 83,628
$ 86,829
$ 85,242
Savings deposits
7,934
7,840
6,993
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,421
1,533
2,064
Other time deposits
1,909
2,037
2,493
Total interest-bearing deposits
94,892
98,239
96,792
Noninterest-bearing deposits
50,973
50,424
49,280
Total deposits
145,865
148,663
146,072
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
3,234
599
211
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
2,809
2,222
723
Accrued expense and other liabilities
4,056
3,615
2,957
Long-term debt
16,617
10,814
13,211
Total liabilities
172,581
165,913
163,174
Equity
Preferred stock
1,900
1,900
1,900
Common shares
1,257
1,257
1,257
Capital surplus
6,241
6,214
6,232
Retained earnings
15,118
14,793
13,689
Treasury stock, at cost
(5,923)
(5,927)
(5,287)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(4,166)
(2,929)
150
Key shareholders' equity
14,427
15,308
17,941
Total liabilities and equity
$ 187,008
$ 181,221
$ 181,115
Common shares outstanding (000)
932,643
932,398
960,276
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Interest income
Loans
$ 923
$ 837
$ 888
$ 1,760
$ 1,777
Loans held for sale
10
12
11
22
22
Securities available for sale
188
173
133
361
263
Held-to-maturity securities
48
46
45
94
90
Trading account assets
7
6
5
13
10
Short-term investments
13
4
6
17
11
Other investments
4
2
2
6
4
Total interest income
1,193
1,080
1,090
2,273
2,177
Interest expense
Deposits
20
14
16
34
37
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
6
—
—
6
—
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
9
3
3
12
4
Long-term debt
61
49
54
110
114
Total interest expense
96
66
73
162
155
Net interest income
1,097
1,014
1,017
2,111
2,022
Provision for credit losses
45
83
(222)
128
(315)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,052
931
1,239
1,983
2,337
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
137
136
133
273
266
Investment banking and debt placement fees
149
163
217
312
379
Service charges on deposit accounts
96
91
83
187
156
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
28
32
36
60
74
Corporate services income
88
90
55
178
119
Cards and payments income
85
80
113
165
218
Corporate-owned life insurance income
35
31
30
66
61
Consumer mortgage income
14
21
26
35
73
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
45
36
44
81
78
Other income
11
(4)
13
7
64
Total noninterest income
688
676
750
1,364
1,488
Noninterest expense
Personnel
607
630
623
1,237
1,247
Net occupancy
78
73
75
151
151
Computer processing
78
77
71
155
144
Business services and professional fees
52
53
51
105
101
Equipment
26
23
25
49
50
Operating lease expense
27
28
31
55
65
Marketing
34
28
31
62
57
Other expense
176
158
169
334
332
Total noninterest expense
1,078
1,070
1,076
2,148
2,147
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
662
537
913
1,199
1,678
Income taxes
132
90
189
222
336
Income (loss) from continuing operations
530
447
724
977
1,342
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
3
1
5
4
9
Net income (loss)
533
448
729
981
1,351
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 533
$ 448
$ 729
$ 981
1,351
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 504
$ 420
$ 698
$ 924
$ 1,289
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
507
421
703
928
1,298
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .54
$ .45
$ .73
$ 1.00
$ 1.34
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
—
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.55
.46
.73
1.00
1.35
Per common share — assuming dilution
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .54
$ .45
$ .72
$ .99
$ 1.33
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
—
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.54
.45
.73
1.00
1.34
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ .195
$ .195
$ .185
$ .390
$ .370
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
924,302
922,941
957,423
923,717
961,292
Effect of common share options and other stock awards
7,506
10,692
9,740
9,087
9,514
Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)
931,808
933,634
967,163
932,805
970,806
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Second Quarter 2022
First Quarter 2022
Second Quarter 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 53,858
$ 449
3.34 %
$ 51,574
$ 410
3.22 %
$ 51,808
$ 450
3.48 %
Real estate — commercial mortgage
15,231
136
3.58
14,587
121
3.37
12,825
117
3.67
Real estate — construction
2,125
20
3.81
2,027
17
3.37
2,149
20
3.68
Commercial lease financing
3,817
24
2.47
3,942
24
2.41
4,060
30
2.98
Total commercial loans
75,031
629
3.36
72,130
572
3.21
70,842
617
3.49
Real estate — residential mortgage
18,383
131
2.85
16,309
112
2.75
11,055
81
2.92
Home equity loans
8,208
78
3.83
8,345
74
3.61
9,089
85
3.76
Consumer direct loans
6,514
68
4.19
5,954
61
4.16
4,910
57
4.69
Credit cards
943
24
10.20
932
24
10.36
908
22
9.79
Consumer indirect loans
59
—
—
92
—
—
4,010
32
3.19
Total consumer loans
34,107
301
3.53
31,632
271
3.45
29,972
277
3.71
Total loans
109,138
930
3.41
103,762
843
3.28
100,814
894
3.56
Loans held for sale
1,107
10
3.49
1,485
12
3.32
1,616
11
2.60
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
43,023
188
1.60
44,923
173
1.50
33,623
133
1.57
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
7,291
48
2.65
7,188
46
2.54
6,452
45
2.75
Trading account assets
854
7
3.45
842
6
2.74
837
5
2.56
Short-term investments
3,591
13
1.45
7,323
4
.25
18,817
6
.13
Other investments (e)
800
4
2.27
651
2
1.26
622
2
1.02
Total earning assets
165,804
1,200
2.83
166,174
1,086
2.62
162,781
1,096
2.70
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,103)
(1,056)
(1,442)
Accrued income and other assets
18,826
17,471
16,531
Discontinued assets
505
539
650
Total assets
$ 184,032
$ 183,128
$ 178,520
Liabilities
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 85,389
$ 18
.08
$ 88,515
$ 11
.05
$ 83,981
$ 9
.05
Savings deposits
7,891
—
.01
7,599
—
.01
6,859
1
.03
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,487
1
.44
1,639
2
.44
2,212
4
.72
Other time deposits
1,972
1
.13
2,098
1
.15
2,630
2
.38
Total interest-bearing deposits
96,739
20
.08
99,851
14
.06
95,682
16
.07
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
2,792
6
.88
287
—
.13
251
—
.02
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
1,943
9
1.77
705
3
1.94
744
3
1.19
Long-term debt (f), (g)
12,662
61
1.92
10,830
49
1.79
11,978
54
1.79
Total interest-bearing liabilities
114,136
96
.34
111,673
66
.24
108,655
73
.27
Noninterest-bearing deposits
50,732
50,312
48,640
Accrued expense and other liabilities
4,261
3,824
2,716
Discontinued liabilities (g)
505
539
650
Total liabilities
$ 169,634
$ 166,348
$ 160,661
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
$ 14,398
$ 16,780
$ 17,859
Noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
Total equity
14,398
16,780
17,859
Total liabilities and equity
$ 184,032
$ 183,128
$ 178,520
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.50 %
2.38 %
2.43 %
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$ 1,104
2.61 %
$ 1,020
2.46 %
$ 1,023
2.52 %
TE adjustment (b)
7
6
6
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 1,097
$ 1,014
$ 1,017
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $153 million, $141 million, and $132 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Six months ended June 30, 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 52,723
$ 858
3.28 %
$ 52,194
$ 902
3.49 %
Real estate — commercial mortgage
14,910
257
3.48
12,742
232
3.67
Real estate — construction
2,076
37
3.60
2,099
39
3.71
Commercial lease financing
3,879
48
2.44
4,101
61
2.99
Total commercial loans
73,588
1,200
3.28
71,136
1,234
3.49
Real estate — residential mortgage
17,352
243
2.80
10,380
154
2.97
Home equity loans
8,276
153
3.72
9,189
173
3.79
Consumer direct loans
6,236
129
4.18
4,864
113
4.70
Credit cards
938
48
10.28
920
46
10.12
Consumer indirect loans
75
—
—
4,288
69
3.25
Total consumer loans
32,877
573
3.49
29,641
555
3.77
Total loans
106,465
1,773
3.35
100,777
1,789
3.58
Loans held for sale
1,295
22
3.40
1,574
22
2.74
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
43,968
361
1.55
31,841
263
1.66
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
7,239
94
2.59
6,818
90
2.63
Trading account assets
848
13
3.10
842
10
2.35
Short-term investments
5,447
17
.65
17,670
11
.13
Other investments (e)
726
6
1.82
618
4
1.21
Total earning assets
165,988
2,286
2.72
160,140
2,189
2.75
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,080)
(1,532)
Accrued income and other assets
18,152
16,463
Discontinued assets
522
668
Total assets
$ 183,582
$ 175,739
Liabilities
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 86,943
$ 29
.07
$ 82,717
$ 20
.05
Savings deposits
7,746
1
.01
6,533
1
.03
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,562
3
.44
2,390
10
.85
Other time deposits
2,035
1
.14
2,766
6
.48
Total interest-bearing deposits
98,286
34
.07
94,406
37
.08
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
1,547
6
.81
247
—
.03
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
1,327
12
1.82
811
4
.89
Long-term debt (f), (g)
11,751
110
1.86
12,402
114
1.85
Total interest-bearing liabilities
112,911
162
.29
107,866
155
.29
Noninterest-bearing deposits
50,523
46,638
Accrued expense and other liabilities
4,043
2,753
Discontinued liabilities (g)
522
668
Total liabilities
$ 167,999
$ 157,925
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
$ 15,583
$ 17,814
Noncontrolling interests
—
—
Total equity
15,583
17,814
Total liabilities and equity
$ 183,582
$ 175,739
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.44 %
2.46 %
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$ 2,124
2.53 %
$ 2,035
2.56 %
TE adjustment (b)
13
13
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 2,111
$ 2,022
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $147 million and $129 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Noninterest Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Six months ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Personnel (a)
$ 607
$ 630
$ 623
$ 1,237
$ 1,247
Net occupancy
78
73
75
151
151
Computer processing
78
77
71
155
144
Business services and professional fees
52
53
51
105
101
Equipment
26
23
25
49
50
Operating lease expense
27
28
31
55
65
Marketing
34
28
31
62
57
Other expense
176
158
169
334
332
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,078
$ 1,070
$ 1,076
$ 2,148
$ 2,147
Average full-time equivalent employees (b)
17,414
17,110
17,003
17,262
17,046
(a)
Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.
(b)
The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.
Personnel Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Six months ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Salaries and contract labor
$ 357
$ 348
$ 321
$ 705
$ 641
Incentive and stock-based compensation
163
183
210
346
406
Employee benefits
83
97
92
180
199
Severance
4
2
—
6
1
Total personnel expense
$ 607
$ 630
$ 623
$ 1,237
$ 1,247
Loan Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Change 6/30/2022 vs
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 55,245
$ 52,815
$ 50,672
4.6 %
9.0 %
Commercial real estate:
Commercial mortgage
15,636
15,124
12,965
3.4
20.6
Construction
2,144
2,065
2,132
3.8
.6
Total commercial real estate loans
17,780
17,189
15,097
3.4
17.8
Commercial lease financing (b)
3,956
3,916
4,061
1.0
(2.6)
Total commercial loans
76,981
73,920
69,830
4.1
10.2
Residential — prime loans:
Real estate — residential mortgage
19,588
17,181
12,131
14.0
61.5
Home equity loans
8,134
8,258
9,047
(1.5)
(10.1)
Total residential — prime loans
27,722
25,439
21,178
9.0
30.9
Consumer direct loans
6,665
6,249
5,049
6.7
32.0
Credit cards
967
930
923
4.0
4.8
Consumer indirect loans
55
62
3,750
(11.3)
(98.5)
Total consumer loans
35,409
32,680
30,900
8.4
14.6
Total loans (c), (d)
$ 112,390
$ 106,600
$ 100,730
5.4 %
11.6 %
(a)
Loan balances include $161 million, $147 million, and $135 million of commercial credit card balances at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
(b)
Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $12 million, $14 million, and $19 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.
(c)
Total loans exclude loans of $498 million at June 30, 2022, $531 million at March 31, 2022, and $636 million at June 30, 2021, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.
(d)
Accrued interest of $233 million, $193 million, and $225 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.
Loans Held for Sale Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Change 6/30/2022 vs
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
Commercial and industrial
$ 213
$ 216
$ 233
(1.4) %
(8.6) %
Real estate — commercial mortgage
1,004
819
1,073
22.6
(6.4)
Real estate — construction
6
21
—
(71.4) %
N/M
Real estate — residential mortgage
83
114
231
(27.2)
(64.1)
Total loans held for sale
$ 1,306
$ 1,170
$ 1,537
11.6 %
(15.0) %
N/M = Not Meaningful
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
(Dollars in millions)
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
Balance at beginning of period
$ 1,170
$ 2,729
$ 1,805
$ 1,537
$ 2,296
New originations
2,837
2,724
5,704
3,328
3,573
Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net
(57)
—
(1)
3,305
(71)
Loan sales
(2,506)
(4,269)
(4,742)
(6,405)
(4,195)
Loan draws (payments), net
(133)
(12)
(12)
8
(27)
Valuation and other adjustments
(5)
(2)
(25)
32
(39)
Balance at end of period
$ 1,306
$ 1,170
$ 2,729
$ 1,805
$ 1,537
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Six months ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Average loans outstanding
$ 109,138
$ 103,762
$ 100,814
$ 106,465
$ 100,777
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period
1,105
1,061
1,438
1,061
1,626
Loans charged off:
Commercial and industrial
39
30
41
69
114
Real estate — commercial mortgage
3
4
4
7
39
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
3
4
4
7
39
Commercial lease financing
—
2
—
2
4
Total commercial loans
42
36
45
78
157
Real estate — residential mortgage
(2)
(1)
1
(3)
1
Home equity loans
—
1
4
1
6
Consumer direct loans
10
7
7
17
15
Credit cards
8
7
9
15
15
Consumer indirect loans
1
1
5
2
12
Total consumer loans
17
15
26
32
49
Total loans charged off
59
51
71
110
206
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
8
11
32
19
40
Real estate — commercial mortgage
1
1
6
2
7
Real estate — construction
1
—
—
1
—
Total commercial real estate loans
2
1
6
3
7
Commercial lease financing
1
—
—
1
1
Total commercial loans
11
12
38
23
48
Real estate — residential mortgage
1
—
—
1
1
Home equity loans
1
1
1
2
2
Consumer direct loans
1
2
2
3
4
Credit cards
1
2
3
3
5
Consumer indirect loans
—
1
5
1
10
Total consumer loans
4
6
11
10
22
Total recoveries
15
18
49
33
70
Net loan charge-offs
(44)
(33)
(22)
(77)
(136)
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
38
77
(196)
115
(270)
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$ 1,099
$ 1,105
$ 1,220
$ 1,099
$ 1,220
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period
166
160
178
160
197
Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments
7
6
(26)
13
(45)
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)
$ 173
$ 166
$ 152
$ 173
$ 152
Total allowance for credit losses at end of period
$ 1,272
$ 1,271
$ 1,372
$ 1,272
$ 1,372
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.16 %
.13 %
.09 %
.15 %
.27 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
.98
1.04
1.21
.98
1.21
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.13
1.19
1.36
1.13
1.36
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
256.2
251.7
175.8
256.2
175.8
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
296.5
289.5
197.7
296.5
197.7
Discontinued operations — education lending business:
Loans charged off
$ 1
2
$ 1
$ 3
$ 2
Recoveries
1
—
—
1
1
Net loan charge-offs
$ —
$ (2)
$ (1)
$ (2)
$ (1)
(a)
Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
Net loan charge-offs
$ 44
$ 33
$ 19
$ 29
$ 22
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.16 %
.13 %
.08 %
.11 %
.09 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,099
$ 1,105
$ 1,061
$ 1,084
$ 1,220
Allowance for credit losses (a)
1,272
1,271
1,221
1,236
1,372
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
.98 %
1.04 %
1.04 %
1.10 %
1.21 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.13
1.19
1.20
1.25
1.36
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
256.2
251.7
233.7
195.7
175.8
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
296.5
289.5
268.9
223.1
197.7
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 429
$ 439
$ 454
$ 554
$ 694
Nonperforming assets at period end
463
467
489
599
738
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.38 %
.41 %
.45 %
.56 %
.69 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
.41
.44
.48
.61
.73
(a)
Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Commercial and industrial
$ 197
$ 186
$ 191
$ 253
$ 355
Real estate — commercial mortgage
35
40
44
49
66
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
35
40
44
49
66
Commercial lease financing
2
3
4
5
7
Total commercial loans
234
229
239
307
428
Real estate — residential mortgage
67
73
72
93
99
Home equity loans
120
129
135
146
146
Consumer direct loans
3
4
4
4
4
Credit cards
3
3
3
3
3
Consumer indirect loans
2
1
1
1
14
Total consumer loans
195
210
215
247
266
Total nonperforming loans
429
439
454
554
694
OREO
9
8
8
8
9
Nonperforming loans held for sale
25
20
24
35
32
Other nonperforming assets
—
—
3
2
3
Total nonperforming assets
$ 463
$ 467
$ 489
$ 599
$ 738
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
41
55
68
82
74
Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days
137
122
165
164
190
Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a)
216
219
220
270
334
Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a)
94
98
99
146
177
Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business
3
4
4
4
5
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.38 %
.41 %
.45 %
.56 %
.69 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
.41
.44
.48
.61
.73
(a)
Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
Balance at beginning of period
$ 439
$ 454
$ 554
$ 694
$ 728
Loans placed on nonaccrual status
118
87
116
116
186
Charge-offs
(59)
(50)
(51)
(66)
(74)
Loans sold
(8)
—
(38)
(17)
(10)
Payments
(35)
(27)
(68)
(136)
(92)
Transfers to OREO
(2)
(1)
(1)
(1)
—
Loans returned to accrual status
(24)
(24)
(58)
(36)
(44)
Balance at end of period
$ 429
$ 439
$ 454
$ 554
$ 694
Line of Business Results
(Dollars in millions)
Change 2Q22 vs.
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
Consumer Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 824
$ 799
$ 839
$ 870
$ 852
3.1 %
(3.3) %
Provision for credit losses
8
43
14
(38)
(70)
(81.4)
111.4
Noninterest expense
676
663
613
591
584
2.0
15.8
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
107
70
161
241
257
52.9
(58.4)
Average loans and leases
40,818
38,637
37,792
39,796
40,598
5.6
.5
Average deposits
91,256
91,468
90,271
89,156
88,412
(.2)
3.2
Net loan charge-offs
23
22
22
35
34
4.5
(32.4)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.23 %
.23 %
.23 %
.35 %
.34 %
—
(32.4)
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 203
$ 217
$ 222
$ 254
$ 274
(6.5)
(25.9)
Return on average allocated equity
11.66 %
7.91 %
18.05 %
25.81 %
28.53 %
47.4
(59.1)
Commercial Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 844
$ 810
$ 1,028
$ 886
$ 871
4.2 %
(3.1) %
Provision for credit losses
37
41
(12)
(69)
(131)
(9.8)
128.2
Noninterest expense
414
417
501
470
451
(.7)
(8.2)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
315
283
449
381
432
11.3
(27.1)
Average loans and leases
67,834
64,701
61,127
59,914
59,953
4.8
13.1
Average loans held for sale
1,016
1,323
1,962
1,190
1,341
(23.2)
(24.2)
Average deposits
54,864
57,289
59,537
56,522
54,814
(4.2)
.1
Net loan charge-offs
21
11
—
(6)
9
90.9
133.3
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.12 %
.07 %
— %
(.04) %
.06 %
71.4
100.0
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 260
$ 250
$ 267
$ 345
$ 464
4.0
(44.0)
Return on average allocated equity
14.16 %
13.21 %
21.54 %
18.54 %
20.69 %
7.2
(31.6)
TE = Taxable Equivalent
