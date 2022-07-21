INNOVATIVE APPS JOIN FORCES TO CREATE NIL STANDARD

Embassy Social Acquires start-up app Link Agent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embassy Social, an app streamlining how social media creators land and manage brand partnerships, acquired NIL marketplace Link Agent on Thursday, June 28.

The acquisition comes on the heels of the NCAA's decision last summer to officially allow student athletes to profit from their names, images, and likenesses (NIL). The ability for athletes to monetize their personal brands for the first time, however, has created just as much chaos as it has opportunity.

Recognizing the industry's need for solutions, Brian Barker and his three sons Barrett, Britton, and Beau, along with strategic investor Phil McIntyre, entertainment executive and long-time Jonas Brothers manager, created that solution— Link Agent. The Barkers' background in both software and collegiate football paired with McIntyre's connections to top-spending brands uniquely qualified them to build the app to facilitate NIL endorsements. After months of planning and development, Link Agent was introduced to the Embassy team, where an immediate chemistry was evident.

"From the beginning, we have wanted to help the student athletes market themselves to businesses and alumni through an easy to use app. Our solution provides the student athlete the opportunity to supplement their income while also building their personal brand. The Embassy team has the same mindset, so it was a perfect fit," said Barrett Barker, Link Agent Director of Operations.

With the Link Agent team joining the Embassy ranks, Embassy founder and CEO Zachary Taunton is optimistic about what the group will accomplish together.

"Through the marriage of Link Agent's industry connections with Embassy's product, we hope to create the standard for how NIL deals are managed nationwide," said Taunton.

Embassy plans to release its NIL app update for NCAA athletes mid-August, just in time for the upcoming school year and fall season. The release will allow brands to submit paid endorsement offers directly to student athletes in a matter of seconds, handle payments end-to-end, and properly report all transaction data to the athlete's compliance department.

