Epson to Demonstrate Leading Retail POS Solutions at RSPA RetailNOW

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As retailers continue to look for ways to enhance the customer experience, Epson today announced plans to showcase its innovative retail solutions at RSPA RetailNOW 2022. At work in millions of POS systems worldwide, Epson retail solutions support customer engagement, can help increase sales and provide more efficient cost management. Epson's solutions and demonstrations will be on display from July 25-26 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Fla. in booth #307.

During the show, Epson will provide a sneak peek at new Mobilink™ wireless receipt printers. Slated to announce later this year, the new portable Mobilink products will offer an updated rugged, modern design along with improved wireless capabilities to meet the evolving portable printing needs of customers today.

"Businesses are looking for technology solutions to help them adjust quickly to a changing retail environment," said Mauricio Chacon, group product manager, Business Systems Division, Epson America, Inc. "Show attendees will have an opportunity to explore our most impactful retail products, including new mobile solutions that will offer retailers cutting-edge features for improving business efficiencies and serving customers."

Epson's David Vander Dussen, product manager, will also participate in a panel discussion – "A New Horizon: Next Generation Retail Technology Beyond 2022." David will discuss insight on new technologies and trends that are around the corner and will continue to drive the transformation for the channel.

Epson invites RetailNOW attendees to experience the following innovative solutions at its booth:

The RSPA RetailNOW show floor will be open Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. The panel discussion with Vander Dussen will take place on Tuesday, July 26 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in room Osceola 5 and 6. For additional information about Epson's high-quality and innovative technology solutions for retail, visit Epson's website.

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

