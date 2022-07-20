PRA Group Welcomes Najim Mostamand, CFA, to Lead Investor Relations Strategy and Enhance Shareholder Value

NORFOLK, Va., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today announced the appointment of Najim Mostamand, CFA, as vice president of investor relations.

"We are excited to have Najim join our team and expand our comprehensive investor relations strategy that enhances PRA Group's long-term shareholder value," said Lauren Partin, PRA Group's senior vice president of finance and investor relations. "He has a wealth of experience in leading several successful investor relations campaigns, and we are thrilled to have him inject new ideas, solutions and energy to expand our investment story to new audiences, while deepening our current investor and analyst relationships."

Mostamand joins the Company with nearly a decade of experience in managing and building the investor relations programs of more than 20 small cap companies. He most recently served as director of investor relations at Greenlane Holdings, where he developed and executed a successful investor relations roadmap that enhanced the company's communications, shareholder base and relationships with the investment community.

"Najim has a strong background of conducting investor analysis, increasing analyst engagement and building institutional ownership, all of which will make him an excellent advocate for PRA Group's long-term shareholder value," said Pete Graham, executive vice president and chief financial officer of PRA Group. "We are excited for him to help educate and engage stakeholders around our strong financial model, business strategy and investment thesis."

At PRA Group, Mostamand will work to expand the Company's overall investor relations roadmap, while also overseeing the Company's quarterly earnings calls, investor conferences and investor meetings.

"I am excited to be joining the team at PRA Group, especially during this exciting and critical time in the nonperforming loan industry," said Mostamand. "PRA Group's strong and tenured management team, geographic diversity, healthy balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation demonstrate why the Company has successfully attracted the attention and engagement of many investors and analysts during its 20-year history as a public company. I look forward to helping the Company build on this impressive track record and ultimately elevate its investor relations strategy to new heights."

To learn more about PRA Group and investment opportunities with the Company, visit: www.ir.pragroup.com

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

News Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 961-3525

Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

757-431-7913

IR@PRAGroup.com

