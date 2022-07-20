PetSmart Charities Announces $15 Million Commitment to Improve Access to Veterinary Care

Nation's Top Funder of Animal Welfare Broadens Commitments to Pets and People in Need of Support

PHOENIX, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 70% of homes in the U.S. now include a pet. While pets improve the lives of their people, some 50 million pets lack access to even the standard veterinary care needed to maintain long, healthy lives. PetSmart Charities is addressing this discrepancy with a $15 million commitment in 2022 to support veterinary organizations and community changemakers across the U.S. Through grant funding and innovative delivery models, PetSmart Charities will address immediate problems and create sustainable solutions that improve access to veterinary care for pets in need.

Pet parents want to do what is best for their pets, but access to preventative or critical veterinary care is out of reach for many. Affordability is cited by pet parents as the primary barrier. Regions considered "veterinary care deserts," also disproportionately impact communities of color and people in rural areas.

"We are committed to supporting people and pets and are working to break down the barriers that prohibit pet families from living happy and healthy lives together," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "We have a unique opportunity to drive immediate and real change for pets through our grant programs. By working with partners and leaders in the veterinary space, we hope to help build low-cost veterinary care models that can be replicated across the country to meet the tremendous need for affordable care."

Scaling Low-Cost Vet Models

One organization receiving grant funding through PetSmart Charities' commitment is Emancipet, a nonprofit organization working to make veterinary care affordable and accessible to everyone. Since 2017, PetSmart Charities has helped Emancipet expand its programming and scale its low-cost business model in Philadelphia, where its newest location will open July 20th. The new clinic, located inside a PetSmart store further serves the Philadelphia community where more than 500,000 pets live with families who cannot access affordable veterinary care.

"Thanks to the continued generosity of PetSmart Charities in funding the opening of two of our newest clinics in Houston and Philadelphia, Emancipet is one step closer to achieving our vision of ensuring that everyone in the United States will have access to veterinary care they can afford," said Amy Mills, Emancipet CEO.

To date, PetSmart Charities has funded more than $500 million in grants to support pet adoptions and animal welfare. Building on the impact, the organization is making increased commitments to promoting access to veterinary care, alleviating pet food insecurity and supporting disaster response efforts.

To support these initiatives, people can donate to PetSmart Charities as they check out at the register in PetSmart stores or by visiting petsmartcharities.org. For more information on how PetSmart Charities is working to keep families together and build healthier communities, visit petsmartcharities.org/our-stories.

*Source: PetSmart Charities, University of Tennessee, Emancipet

