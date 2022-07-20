New Patent-Pending Concealed Fastener Clip from Metl-Span Increases Strength, Durability of Building Facades

LEWISVILLE, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metl-Span, a recognized leader in the advancement of insulated metal panel technology, is expanding its lineup of clips for concealed fasteners with the introduction of the patent-pending V6 X-Span Clip.

The V6 X-Span clip provides an alternative to backfastening, allowing crews to install longer spans without the need to access the interior of the panel for a more efficient installation and stronger panel. (PRNewswire)

The V6 X-Span clip provides an alternative to backfastening, allowing crews to install longer spans without the need to access the interior of the panel for a more efficient installation and stronger panel.

The V-shaped fastener is designed to fit the joinery of Metl-Span CF insulated metal panels to increase the stiffness of the panel and better distribute the shear load at fastening locations. This distribution helps to delay panel disengagement under negative loads, a failure point of thicker panels at longer spans.

"The V6 X-Span Clip introduces material, labor, and time savings for installation crews for long span building envelopes utilizing Metl-Span insulated metal panels," said Jennifer Franz, product manager at Metl-Span. "This clip advances efficient design to better serve the industry and delivers greater long-term durability."

The V6 X-Span Clip can be combined with face-to-clip fasteners at end supports to further delay disengagement and allow for even larger negative wind loads or longer spans. The same clip and face-to-clip fastener are used regardless of panel thickness, minimizing the number and variability of components.

Additionally, the V6 X-Span Clip is reversible with holes at the ends of the clip and at the center for intermediate supports, negating the need for two different clips to be used at different areas or for field-drilling holes in the clip.

Learn more about the V6 X-Span Clip at https://www.metlspan.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Metl-Span-CF-V6-X-Span-Flyer.pdf.

About Metl-Span:

Founded in 1968, Metl-Span is a pioneer of insulated metal panels, providing state-of-the-art building materials to the commercial and industrial industries. Metl-Span is committed to delivering high-quality, durable, and energy-efficient solutions designed for unparalleled performance to stand the test of time with thermal and fire-rated envelope systems. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, with manufacturing facilities across the United States and Canada, Metl-Span is part of the Nucor Insulated Panel Group (NIPG). For more information, visit www.metlspan.com.

PHOTOS: https://bldpressroom.com/metl-span/v6-xspan-clip

Public Relations Contacts:

Amanda Storer, Director Brand Marketing, Metl-Span

1720 Lakepointe Dr. Ste 101

Lewisville, TX 75057

(972) 221-6656

AJStorer@metlspan.com

Jeff Donaldson

BLD Marketing

(412) 347-8039

jeff.donaldson@bld-marketing.com

Metl-Span Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Metl-Span