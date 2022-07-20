Kenneth Dettman, Former Tax Partner at Top Consulting Firm Joins EZ-ERC as CEO and Recruits Maxwell Burns, as Managing Director

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ-ERC, a specialized and innovative boutique advisory firm that assists businesses in securing Employee Retention Credits ("ERCs"), welcomes CEO, Kenneth ("Kenny") Dettman (CPA), and Managing Director, Maxwell Burns (CPA).

The fast-growing company, EZ-ERC, combines decades of first-in-class, sophisticated tax advisory experience gained at firms such as Deloitte, KPMG, RSM, and Alvarez & Marsal, with legal support from some of the largest, most sophisticated law firms in the world to deliver ERC advisory services that are unmatched in the burgeoning ERC services industry. Where many ERC providers offer a "one-size-fits-all" approach, EZ-ERC provides a bespoke, white-glove service that is demanded by high-net-worth and institutionally owned businesses.

Kenny brings significant tax expertise from his former role as a Tax Partner at Alvarez & Marsal, a global top 25 consulting firm, where he primarily focused on tax planning and compliance for privately held businesses for nearly 15 years. Kenny also served as the Interim Co-Head of Global Tax in 2020 for the firm, managing an internal tax function across 65 offices and 5,000+ professionals in 25 countries, all while also leading a client-facing ERC task force from March 2020 through the end of 2021.

"I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to take the helm at EZ-ERC, and I look forward to driving the next phase of growth for EZ-ERC," said Kenny. "There is a highly competitive landscape of ERC firms from which businesses can choose, and my immediate priority is to help shape and strengthen the already impressive competitive advantages of EZ-ERC." - Kenny Dettman, CEO of EZ-ERC.

Maxwell, a former colleague of Kenny's, left his role at RSM, a market-leading audit, tax, and consulting firm, where he focused on Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions ("M&A") Tax Advisory and Structuring for private equity clients and strategic corporate investors. Maxwell brings ten years of public accounting and M&A tax experience to EZ-ERC, including "Big-Four" tenure at KPMG, and has been tasked with leading EZ-ERC's team of tax, payroll, and accounting professionals.

"EZ-ERC has been able to help hundreds of small businesses throughout the U.S., and it was a special moment for me when I was able to help my father's business apply for the ERC. Small businesses are a critical component of the American economy and helping these business owners navigate the complex world of taxation has been a rewarding experience. While I know we won't have the chance to help all 30 million small businesses claim the ERC by April 2025, we're certainly doing our best to reach as many of them as we can." - Maxwell Burns, Managing Director of EZ-ERC.

EZ-ERC began its search for a CEO and new Managing Director to keep pace with and further accelerate the company's rapid growth. EZ-ERC was founded in May of 2021 as a strategic ERC advisory "network" that connected businesses with various EZ-ERC "partner" firms. It has grown from a small team of three professionals and one partner firm to a network of over 60 professionals that span six independent partner firms, with EZ-ERC LLC as the lead service platform.

Kenny and Maxwell will continue to build their leadership team over the coming months to comprehensively round out their C-suite functions to keep pace with the increasing client demand, all while engaging in strategic planning to develop the next phase of "EZ" tax and advisory services.

EZ-ERC has processed over $250 million in ERC claims with the IRS on behalf of their clients and expects that number to double by the end of 2022.

Learn how EZ-ERC can help you or someone you know at ez-erc.com.

