KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP'S GARY WINUK NAMED TOP LITIGATOR IN CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that attorney Gary Winuk has been recognized for his accomplishments as a leading attorney in California and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2022 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication notes that litigators are a "special breed of attorney" because they need to "transcend expert comprehension of the legal system."

"Having Gary receive this recognition is a testament to his commitment to our firm, our clients and the legal profession," said the firm's Founding Principal Stephen Kaufman. "It's an honor to have him represent our firm among such distinguished attorneys."

Winuk's practice is focused on providing campaign and governmental ethics advice to government entities, candidates, elected officials, ballot measure campaigns and other political groups. The feature notes that he is a recognized expert in the field and gives frequent lectures and media commentary on these issues, in addition to formerly serving as an adjunct professor on campaign and ethics issues at McGeorge School of Law.

Before entering private law practice, Winuk was the Chief of the Enforcement Division at the Fair Political Practices Commission from 2009-2015. The Enforcement Division prosecutes political ethics violations across State and local government, targeting campaign finance, conflict of interest, and campaign money laundering violations, among others. Winuk prosecuted numerous major cases at the FPPC and was named one of the California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year by California Lawyer Magazine in 2013. He also was the lead on communications, press, legislation and policy for the Commission.

Prior to working at the FPPC, Winuk served as an appointee of Governor Gray Davis and of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, including service as the Chief Deputy Director and General Counsel of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security (OHS). He also served as a Judge Advocate General for the California Air National Guard, achieving the rank of Major.

About Kaufman Legal Group

With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, PACs. ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, businesses, non-profits, campaign donors, political parties, and government agencies on campaign finance and election law issues and represents them in government investigations. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

