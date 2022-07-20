INX Announces Agreement to Facilitate a Digital Security Token Offering for Trucpal a blockchain-based SaaS Platform Through the INX Platform

Commencing on July 25th, INX Securities, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, will enable a primary raise of the first Digital Security Token for Trucpal, a blockchain-based SaaS Platform serving the Chinese freight market

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX), the owner of blockchain-based trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, announced that its subsidiary, INX Securities, LLC, will support HGC (BVI) Info Tech Co. Ltd.("HGC"), the owner of Trucpal, a blockchain-based SaaS platform serving the Chinese freight market, in its upcoming Trucpal digital security token offering. The offering will be available for potential US accredited investors as well as non-US investors starting July 25th.

INX Securities, LLC offers new opportunities for raising capital, under its broker dealer license through the issuance of digital securities using the INX Platform and the opportunity to list that same security on its Alternative Trading System ("ATS") after holding periods and other regulatory requirements are satisfied. Following months of rigorous preparations and technology development, INX Securities, LLC will enable the offer of the Trucpal Digital Security Token through the INX Platform.

Shy Datika, Founder & CEO of INX: "The INX Digital Security Tokens were bought by individual and institutional investors in 75 countries, raising $85MM. We are now happy to assist other companies in maximizing their raise potential, and among these, we are thrilled to bring HGC's Trucpal capital raise to the market. Their decision to raise capital with INX under U.S. securities laws is a pioneering step. We are delighted to offer our global traders an opportunity to participate in this rapidly growing company and industry."

Wendong Zhang, Founder of HGC: "We are excited to collaborate with INX, the world's first SEC-registered IPO of blockchain security. HGC envisions the rapid development of blockchain technology and views the token economy as the new paradigm in business development. Innovation aside, we also recognize the importance of remaining compliant while democratizing the industry. With this goal, HGC is offering the Trucpal Digital Security Token to the Trucpal ecosystem. The token can be widely used in different transactions within the trucking ecosystem in compliance with regulatory standards. We are seeking to motivate and sustain a loyal and thriving community and promote ecosystem sustainability."

This material is provided for informational purposes and is not a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments. The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personal investment advice.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.

The Company is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which it raised US$83 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, the Company's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

The Trucpal Digital Security Token offering is being made inside the United States to accredited investors in reliance on Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to Rule 506(c) thereunder, or outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S of the Securities Act. Any non-U.S. persons shall be deemed to have represented that they are eligible to purchase the Trucpal Digital Security Token in accordance with the securities laws of their jurisdiction and, if applicable, that they qualify under the equivalent of an accredited investor under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Investors will be subject to a lock-up period in connection with this Offering that will restrict their ability to lend, offer, pledge, sell, resell or otherwise transfer the shares issuable upon conversion of the Trucpal Digital Security Token for a period of 40 days for non-US persons and one year for US persons following the closing date of the Offering, subject to customary exceptions. This shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and investment time horizons carefully before investing. The offering documents will contain important information about Trucpal and should be read carefully before investing in the security token.

This release contains forward looking statements based on assumptions and reflects the company's expectations, estimates, and projections of future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitations, statements regarding the performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, objectives, strategies, growth, and outlook of the company. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "seeks," "intends," and "targets," "projects," "forecasts," or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company.

