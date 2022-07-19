Vancouver Airport Authority Becomes First to Achieve a UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for an Airport

UL Solutions verified Vancouver International Airport's health and wellness measures as travelers return to the skies.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that Vancouver Airport Authority has achieved a UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for the Vancouver International Airport (YVR), the world's first airport to receive this designation. Located 12 km from downtown Vancouver on Sea Island in Richmond, British Columbia, and the second busiest airport in Canada, the 378,255 square meter facility recently underwent an extensive process to earn the Verification, demonstrating excellent indoor air quality (IAQ) and water quality. The Vancouver Airport Authority, the not-for-profit organization that manages YVR, a diverse global hub, hosted UL Solutions at YVR as part of the verification process. These visits by UL Solutions included visual inspections, IAQ and water quality performance testing, assessments and recommendations for improved management of all building systems.

"As passenger travel rebounds, it is a critical time for airports to demonstrate a commitment to travelers, employees and the indoor environment by leading with science to help validate quality and cleanliness," said Sean McCrady, director, Asset and Sustainability Performance, Real Estate Properties at UL Solutions. "By being the first ever to earn the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Air and Water for an airport, the Vancouver Airport Authority has taken a significant step in advancing indoor environmental health. Their bold action demonstrates a commitment to putting the health and well-being of YVR passengers and employees first, and we're pleased they are placing their trust in UL Solutions to help them deliver on that promise."

A UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Air and Water demonstrates that indoor spaces at YVR provide healthier indoor air quality. It also shows a commitment by the Vancouver Airport Authority to create and maintain indoor environments that support occupant health, well-being and comfort, backed by the globally recognized expertise of UL Solutions in IAQ and building health.

To achieve the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Air and Water, the Vancouver Airport Authority hosted visual inspections and performance testing at YVR to evaluate a range of building conditions. These included:

Evaluation of building spaces against rigorous methodologies to IAQ and of policies and plans for the continual advancement of IAQ

Inspections of HVAC systems to verify preventative maintenance and a focus on ventilation, filtration and hygiene to help ensure excellent indoor air quality in the future

Assessment of building spaces to establish water quality for both human consumption and the prevention of waterborne pathogens

Backed by more than 40 years of indoor environment inspections based on science and data, the UL Verified Healthy Building program utilizes testing methods to verify both indoor air and water quality and aligns with program criteria of industry-recognized, third-party organizations, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the World Health Organization (WHO), the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), among others.

"YVR is a global connection hub, and we have a responsibility to provide a safe, clean and efficient space for employees, travelers and the general community to move through," said Arran McAteer, director, Facilities Maintenance at Vancouver International Airport. "While the highest environmental health and wellness standards have always been a priority for us, becoming the first airport to earn the UL Verified Healthy Building designation further demonstrates our commitment to providing a best-in-class experience for all who move through YVR."

