DuPont Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

WILMINGTON, Del., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results at 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 and will hold its earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day.

The event will be webcast live and a replay, along with the earnings release and supporting materials, will be available on DuPont's Investors Relations webpage.

The dial-in phone number for the earnings conference call is (888) 440-4172 toll-free within the U.S. or +1(646) 960-0673 outside the U.S. Conference ID is 5994046.

