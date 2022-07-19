AGS to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayAGS, Incorporated (NYSE: AGS) ("AGS" or the "Company") today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call and live webcast the same day at 5 p.m. EDT to further discuss its second quarter 2022 financial performance and current business outlook.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link: AGS Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

To pre-register, please click here: AGS Q2 2022 Earnings Call

Investor Conference Call

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

5 p.m. EDT/ 2 p.m. PDT

Those unable to pre-register may participate by calling:

U.S. Participants: +1 (844) 200-6205 or +1 (646) 904-5544

International Participants: +1 (929) 526-1599

Conference Access Code: 403415

Webcast

To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company's website at http://investors.playags.com and click on "Events". A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Language

This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain, forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and projections, which are intended to qualify for the safe harbor of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such as "believe," "will," "may," "might," "likely," "expect," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "believes," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections of future events.

These forward-looking statements reflect the current views, models, and assumptions of AGS, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or qualified and could cause actual results in AGS's performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of AGS to maintain strategic alliances, unit placements or installations, grow revenue, garner new market share, secure new licenses in new jurisdictions, successfully develop or place proprietary product, comply with regulations, have its games approved by relevant jurisdictions and other factors set forth under the section entitled "Risk Factors" its annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements speak only to the facts and circumstances present as of the date of this press release. AGS expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

