Kevin DeGeeter Joins Nabsys as Chief Financial Officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. , July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabsys, the pioneer in electronic whole-genome mapping, announced the appointment of Kevin DeGeeter as Chief Financial Officer.

"I am excited to welcome Kevin to the executive team," said Barrett Bready, MD, Nabsys Founder and CEO. "Kevin's deep understanding of the genomics space, as well as his reputation among investors and operators as an important source of tools and diagnostics knowledge and analysis, will be important assets."

Kevin DeGeeter has over two decades of buy- and sell-side equity research experience evaluating life science tools and biotechnology companies. He joins Nabsys from Oppenheimer & Co Inc. where he served as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst for Diagnostics & Biotechnology. Previously he worked at J.P Morgan, Paine Webber, Ladenburg Thalmann and Manning & Napier Advisors.

Michael Margolis, Head of Oppenheimer's leading Life Science Investment Banking practice, commented "We are looking forward to engaging with Kevin in his new role at Nabsys as we continue to focus on this very important segment of the Life Science space. Investor interest in Tools and Diagnostics is growing rapidly as recognition for the important innovations that are being made continue to enhance the potential for lifesaving diagnostics and treatments."

John Parks, Director of Research for Oppenheimer commented, "Over his six years as a core member of Oppenheimer's highly regarded Life Science / Biotechnology research team, Kevin has been a strong advocate for deep and thorough coverage of the most important companies in Tools and Diagnostics. His expertise has been a valuable contribution to Oppenheimer's successful leadership in generating investor interest in the companies that lead research and development for this important area of life sciences."

"There remains important unmet need for new technologies to assess structural variants and other genomic analysis not served by short read sequencing," noted Kevin DeGeeter. "I believe electronic whole-genome mapping offers the promise of better resolution with lower cost than alternative modalities and look forward to supporting the Nabsys team and global strategic partners to bring electronic whole-genome mapping to researchers and eventually tapping the clinical diagnostics market."

About Nabsys:

The Nabsys mission is to advance the understanding of disease, increase diagnostic yield, and improve patient outcomes by enabling routine, accurate, cost-effective analysis of genomic structural variation (SV). In the past decade, scientists have determined that SVs account for the majority of human genomic variation. However, SV research has been limited due to relatively high cost, high computational burden, and inadequate performance of current tools. By employing electronic detection, Nabsys' whole-genome mapping solution, HD-Mapping™, can offer cost-effective hardware and consumables while delivering high-resolution single-molecule measurements. Located in Providence, RI, Nabsys employs a growing interdisciplinary group of dedicated scientists, engineers, and other professionals committed to the advancement of genomic analysis.

About Oppenheimer:

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Contact:

