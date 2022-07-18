Horwin's integrated intelligent chassis platform makes world debut

The launch of the platform marks the two-wheeled industry's entry into the era of intelligent manufacturing

CHANGZHOU, China, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horwin, a new pure electric motorcycle brand recently launched by HORWIN INC, has released the first two-wheel integrated intelligent chassis platform globally alongside its IP figure of humanoid robot.

According to data from Statista, the global motorcycle market was valued at US$124.387 billion in 2019 with sales having grown to their highest in recent years. Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the market still exceeded US$100 billion in 2020 and 2021. Given this scenario, Horwin is targeting the pure electric motorcycle segment to capitalize on the development trends of both the motorcycle market and the new energy sector.

"The new brand aims to redefine the electric motorcycle, and to this end, the company has developed a modular platform similar to the 'Super Matrix'", said Liu Ping, COO of Horwin. "With scalable internal modules, the platform allows users to freely scale the body, human-machine interaction and function kits according to their travel scenarios and usage so that they can put together different models based on their own needs with the purchase of just one 'Super Matrix' platform".

With intelligent technologies, Horwin's two-wheel integrated intelligent chassis platform features high integration of the electric drive, battery and electric control systems, an intelligently controlled domain control system and modular design, enabling the development of new pure electric motorcycles that meet the expectations of users based on user scenarios.

Horwin integrates all future-oriented key technologies of two-wheeled offerings, including electrification, intelligence and connectivity into an integrated intelligent chassis in addition to using serial interfaces for functional expansion, lowering the threshold for manufacturing while helping existing industry players optimize the manufacturing process and efficiency.

During the launch event, Horwin also unveiled a bionic robot IP named MR.Y. Horwin's goal, is to build a proprietary intelligent robot that can help people in real life, including serving as a shopping guide, walking the dog, picking up children and taking care of the elderly.

