Geek+ expands presence in South America through global partner Körber Supply Chain

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in autonomous mobile robot (AMR) technology, is excited to announce that it has expanded its footprint in South America with its' strategic partner Körber Supply Chain, a global leader in supply chain technology, software and material handling automation. Geek+ will be debuting its intelligent AMR solutions at Elevate Brazil 2022 in Sao Paulo and this will be the first time Geek+'s goods-to-person solutions have been showcased in Brazil.

Randy Randolph, Geek+ Americas VP of Channels and Partnerships, said: "We are thrilled to take the next step in our partnership with Körber Supply Chain to strengthen our growing presence in South America. This deepened partnership allows us to continue to support customers across the continent with flexible robotic solutions that can help them maximize warehouse throughput and meet increased consumer expectations."

Helcio Lenz, Managing Director for Körber Supply Chain in Latin America, said: "We are excited to bring, this new era of intelligent and flexible robots to Brazil. The unique solutions we provide together with our partner Geek+ will support our customers in the region to conquer their supply chain complexities and stay ahead of the competition."

With offices in Brazil, Chile and Mexico, Körber Supply Chain supports many of the largest and most sophisticated companies in Latin America on dealing with the increasing complexity of their supply chains and delivering superior service to their customers.

Together, Geek+ and Körber Supply Chain have implemented warehouse solutions in various industries across retail, apparel, e-commerce, and third-party logistics for customers all over the world, including APAC, Europe and North America. With their combined expertise in robotics, warehouse management software, and integration, Geek+ and Körber Supply Chain will provide clients in Brazil and all of South America the latest automation solutions to augment their supply chain operations.

After Elevate Brazil, Geek+ goods-to-person robots will be in operation at Körber Supply Chain's innovation center in Campinas (SP). Geek+ will continue to work closely with Körber Supply Chain to help its wide range of customers address labor challenges while reaching maximum warehouse productivity and storage density with intelligent autonomous mobile robots.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees and is headquartered with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.



For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

About Körber

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber.



For more information, please visit: https://www.koerber-supplychain.com/pt/

