FDIC Completes Modernization of Acquisition Management System with Unison PRISM

DULLES, Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, the leading provider of acquisition management software and insight to government agencies, program offices, and contractors, announces that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has completed modernization of their FAMS (FDIC Acquisition Management System) with the successful roll-out of Unison's PRISM SaaS solution.

With Unison PRISM, FDIC has been able to seamlessly harmonize many acquisition-related functions in a single solution.

Through this implementation, FDIC has fully replaced four different legacy systems that were only loosely joined together, and measurably improved their Compliance, Audit, and Reporting postures with a net gain in functionality and operational efficiency. FDIC's FAMS initiative to replace their current Appian based system was one of the top agency performance goals for the year.

"By leveraging PRISM's Accelerator and Analytics functionality, FDIC is now able to streamline their early Acquisition planning processes as well as take advantage of PRISM's robust analytics to enhance their reporting and dashboarding," said Greg Young, General Manager PRISM. "Through this initiative, FDIC has been able to seamlessly harmonize many acquisition-related functions in a single solution benefitting a broad spectrum of their users and business processes."

FDIC selected PRISM SaaS including secure infrastructure and a Web Services-based integration layer which works with FDIC's existing enterprise systems to realize greater value across their applications ecosystems. This has allowed the agency to side-step its technical debt and maintenance burdens for an Acquisition system. PRISM is the only proven, widely used, and built for federal FedRAMP Moderate compliant Acquisitions solution. FDIC acquisition professionals are using the Unison PRISM solution to efficiently and effectively manage the complete federal acquisition lifecycle, in a compliant way, from planning through closeout.

