Digital Realty and Oracle Strengthen Partnership through Second Oracle Cloud Region in France

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services are now available from Oracle Paris Cloud Region in Interxion's Paris Digital Park (IPDP), the largest data center campus in France, located less than three kilometers from Paris

Companies can now implement their digital transformation strategies and deploy hybrid and multi-cloud while reducing their environmental impact

PARIS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interxion: A Digital Realty Company (NYSE: DLR), a leading provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions in EMEA, today announced that it is providing its customers located in Interxion's Paris data center campus with direct and secure access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) via the new Oracle Cloud Paris Region.

Digital Realty (PRNewswire)

Within Interxion Paris Digital Park (IPDP), Interxion's largest campus in France located just three kilometers from Paris, customers can deploy their critical infrastructure and be supported in their digital transformation by gaining access to one of the leading cloud and interconnection hubs in Europe and the fourth largest internet hub in the world as of today.

The decision to open Oracle's second cloud region in Paris, France, was made in direct response to the growing demand for hybrid cloud services emanating from the public sector, as well as enterprises and SMEs. This development marks the opening of Oracle's 38th cloud region worldwide, which is one of the fastest expansions of a major cloud provider.

Christophe Negrier, SVP EMEA South, Cloud Business and Managing Director, Oracle France, comments: "After the opening of our first cloud region in Marseille, we have selected Interxion again to help deploy our critical infrastructure and offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure via our newest cloud region in Paris. This relationship is based on a common objective to support the digital transformation of companies by limiting their environmental impact. Interxion France's corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy has thus proved to be an important criterion of choice for us, particularly in view of their contribution to carbon neutrality for scopes one and two. In addition, Interxion's use of renewable energy corresponds to Oracle's commitment to sustainability and its pledge to power all Oracle Cloud regions worldwide with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025, which is already the case in all of our data centers in Europe."

The opening of Oracle's second cloud region with Interxion in France is a logical extension of its existing partnership, both at a local level, following the launch of its first cloud region in Marseille last year, and at a global level with Digital Realty. Through PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty's global data center platform, customers have access to top-tier cloud providers like Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, as well a platform of several densely populated connected data communities that includes 1,500+ enterprises, 1,200+ network service providers, and 1,100+ cloud and IT providers as of today, all via a single data center provider.

Fabrice Coquio, SVP, Digital Realty & Managing Director, Interxion France, comments: "We are very excited to welcome Oracle's second cloud region in France to Interxion. This partnership enriches our value offering for our customer communities by removing the barriers associated with the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments in the Paris market. It is also satisfying to see that our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our data centers was a key factor in Oracle's decision to select Interxion again. We are proud to provide this level of service while supporting companies in their digital and environmental transformations."

About Interxion: A Digital Realty Company

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company is a leading provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre services across EMEA. With more than 700 connectivity providers in 105+ data centres across 13 European countries, Interxion provides communities of connectivity, cloud, and content hubs. As part of Digital Realty, customers now have access to 50 metros across six continents. For more information, please visit interxion.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 290+ facilities in 50 metros across 26 countries on six continents. For more information, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

