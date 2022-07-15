DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES UPDATED SCHEDULE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

BETHESDA, Md., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 after the market closes. A conference call for investors and other interested parties scheduled for the next day has been moved from 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to noon (ET) on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company's earnings release, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.drhc.com .

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are requested to register for the call using this link to obtain dial-in and webcast details. Registration details are also available by visiting https://investor.drhc.com. To participate in the webcast, please follow instructions via the links above 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the call will be available two hours after completion of the live call for a limited time via the webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8vnw5rpu.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 34 premium quality hotels with over 9,500 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

View original content:

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company